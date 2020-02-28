Metropolitan Statement on Dismissal of Lawsuit Claims by San Diego County Water Authority

Jeffrey Kightlinger, General Manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement on the decision by the San Diego County Water Authority to dismiss certain claims in its ongoing litigation against Metropolitan.

“Metropolitan welcomes the decision by the San Diego County Water Authority to dismiss some of the claims in its ongoing litigation against Metropolitan as a good first step. Metropolitan is focused on developing climate resilient water resources for Southern California, like the three recycled water programs in San Diego County that Metropolitan recently agreed to help finance. While we are encouraged by these partial dismissals, Metropolitan believes SDCWA should dismiss the remainder of its claims to save all our ratepayers from litigation expenses that could be spent on water conservation and recycling programs.”

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

