Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metropolitan Statement on Dismissal of Lawsuit Claims by San Diego County Water Authority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 07:47pm EST

Jeffrey Kightlinger, General Manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement on the decision by the San Diego County Water Authority to dismiss certain claims in its ongoing litigation against Metropolitan.

“Metropolitan welcomes the decision by the San Diego County Water Authority to dismiss some of the claims in its ongoing litigation against Metropolitan as a good first step. Metropolitan is focused on developing climate resilient water resources for Southern California, like the three recycled water programs in San Diego County that Metropolitan recently agreed to help finance. While we are encouraged by these partial dismissals, Metropolitan believes SDCWA should dismiss the remainder of its claims to save all our ratepayers from litigation expenses that could be spent on water conservation and recycling programs.”

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) on Behalf of Investors
BU
09:01pCatalog Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Rising Affordability of Catalog Management Software to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:54pAIRGAIN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
08:54pBIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CO LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:54pCHIA HERB : TENGJUN BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
08:46pITSM Market 2020-2024 | Effective Enterprise IT Service Incident and Problem Management to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:40pHyperBlock Reports Q3 2019 Financial Results
NE
08:38pHorizons ETFs Announces Completion of Cannabis ETF Merger
AQ
08:35pNetCents Technology Appoints Davidson & Company LLP as New Auditors
NE
08:16pSubsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2020-2024|Rise in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES: Stocks That Defined the Week
2SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Goldman Sachs Asset Management added to stocks portfolio as markets tumbled
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Intesa, UBI line up advisers to face off in takeover battle
4UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sharply cuts flights to Asia, cancels investor day
5CURASAN AG : CURASAN AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group