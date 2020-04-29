Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metropolitan Statement on Incidental Take Permit Litigation Filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

Jeffrey Kightlinger, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement on Metropolitan’s filing of a lawsuit yesterday against the state of California regarding the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Incidental Take Permit for State Water Project operations:

“In filing litigation, Metropolitan acted to protect Southern California’s ratepayers from cost shifts and water supply reductions inappropriately assigned to the State Water Project. While Metropolitan remains committed to working with the state and Governor Newsom to find a comprehensive solution to improve the ecological health of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, that solution must be based on the best available science and not overly burden Southern California. We have made extraordinary progress in the historic voluntary agreement process, including commitments from water users across the state for enhanced flows, which would produce more water for the environment than this state permit, as well as for habitat restoration and funding. The voluntary agreement process continues to be the only productive path for a solution that balances the water supply needs of the environment, our communities and our farms.

“A lengthy legal battle will not produce a sound solution for the Delta ecosystem. We need a state permit that uses the best available science to address the environmental impact of operations and strikes a balance in providing water supply to California’s farms and cities.”

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pRetail TouchPoints Launches ‘Retail Reset'
GL
02:16pDUKE ENERGY : Foundation provides funds to Indiana K-12 education organizations during COVID-19 crisis
PR
02:16pWORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call On The Internet
PR
02:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Phoenix Tree Holdings, Ltd. (DNK) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:15pAmerican Creek Announces Postponement of Filing of 2019 Annual Financial Statements
NE
02:14pShuttered salons, nail bars cast pall on Coty beauty sale - sources
RE
02:13pOPPENHEIMER : Connecting-Caring During Covid-19
PU
02:12pLONDON BRENT OIL : Why all eyes will be on the expiry of Brent oil futures this week
RE
02:12pMLL CAPITAL : Continues Medical Office Portfolio Expansion
BU
02:11pHBO Max streaming service to be available on Google platforms at launch
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG PENCE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group