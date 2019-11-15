Metropolitan Statement on Offer to Compromise to San Diego County Water Authority

Gloria Gray, chairwoman of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California Board of Directors, issued the following statement on Metropolitan’s offer to compromise to the San Diego County Water Authority:

“Today, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has made a statutory offer to compromise to the San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA) to resolve several rate cases filed by SDCWA, leading to nearly a decade of ongoing litigation. With another trial upcoming, and our Board and many prominent leaders in San Diego desiring a more collaborative approach to providing water services in our region, this is an opportune time to end these disputes. It is in a spirit of cooperation that Metropolitan is proposing a resolution to the lawsuits that will set us on a more positive and productive course to meet the future water needs for Southern California.”

Link to Statutory Offer to Compromise and Related Documents

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005537/en/