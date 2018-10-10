Metropolitan Water District Board Selects Gloria Gray as New Chairwoman

Gloria D. Gray, a Los Angeles County water official with extensive
experience in state, regional and local water issues, was today elected
chairwoman of the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District
of Southern California.
Gray, who has represented West Basin Municipal Water District on the
38-member Metropolitan board since April 2009, will serve a two-year
term beginning Jan. 1. She is the first African American to lead the
board and only the second woman to do so in the district’s 90-year
history. She succeeds outgoing Chairman Randy Record, who has led the
board since May 2014.
“I am excited to help lead Metropolitan into the next era, as we work
collaboratively to overcome challenges to our imported water supplies
brought by climate change, invest in local resources and continue
providing a reliable water supply to Southern California,” Gray said.
“I am committed to an open and transparent decision-making process,” she
added.
Gray takes the helm of Metropolitan’s governing board at a time when the
district is dealing with water supply and climate change challenges on
both of its imported water sources from Northern California and the
Colorado River. Her experience working on and supporting recycled water
projects at West Basin will serve her well as Metropolitan explores
investing in the largest recycled water project in the nation.
Gray currently chairs Metropolitan’s Water Planning and Stewardship
Committee. She was first elected to the West Basin board in 2006 and
represents the cities of Inglewood, South Ladera Heights and Lennox, in
addition to other areas. She has twice served as the president of that
board.
She also served for four years on the Delta Stewardship Council, after
being appointed by former Assembly Speaker Karen Bass in 2010, and on
the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors water quality community task
force. She also represents West Basin on the Association of California
Water Agencies Region 8, where she serves as the vice chairwoman, and
the Santa Monica Bay Restoration Commission Executive Committee.
Gray retired from the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services
as a Health Care Administrator. She also served on the Inglewood Unified
School District Board of Education.
With her election, Gray becomes the 19th chair in
Metropolitan history. As the head of the agency’s board, Gray will
represent district policies and programs at national, state and local
levels. She also will preside over monthly meetings of the board and its
executive committee. In addition, she will appoint all members of the
district’s nine standing committees, as well as the leaders of any
special committees or task forces.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a
state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail
suppliers, serves nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district
imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to
supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased
water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management
programs.
Note to editors: A digital photograph of Chairwoman Gray is available
upon request.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006189/en/