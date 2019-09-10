Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metropolitan to Assess Supply Potential of Stormwater Capture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

Pilot program continues Metropolitan’s effort to diversify water supply portfolio

With the goal of understanding the potential water supply benefits of local stormwater capture projects, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is launching a new pilot program that will provide vital data on the most efficient and cost effective methods to capture and use rainfall and stormwater runoff.

The $5 million pilot program, approved by Metropolitan’s board of directors today, will help fund the construction of new direct-use stormwater capture projects and the installation of monitoring equipment on existing projects. Information on the costs and volume of water produced by different types of projects will be collected over three years and will inform the possible funding of stormwater capture efforts in the future.

“A lot of hope has been placed in the potential of stormwater as a local water supply for Southern California. We want to better understand that potential, and its cost, as part of our commitment to developing local resources,” said Metropolitan Chairwoman Gloria Gray.

Metropolitan has for decades sought to diversify its water supply portfolio by investing in local water supply projects, as guided by its Integrated Water Resources Plan. It has provided more than $500 million in incentives to more than 100 groundwater recovery and recycled water projects through its Local Resource Program. But no local stormwater capture projects have been funded through the program, due in part to a lack of data on the volume of water actually produced by such projects.

“Stormwater capture projects have a lot of benefits – improving water quality, flood control, habitat creation, and water supply,” Metropolitan General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger said. “But they are typically expensive to build. So as we explore opportunities to invest in these projects, in partnership with parties interested in their other benefits, we need to understand their water supply value.”

The pilot program is aimed at direct-use projects, like cisterns and permeable pavement with underground collection systems, that capture rainfall and stormwater and use it on-site for non-potable needs such as irrigation (not for recharge). Projects can be located at public or private non-residential sites, such as schools, parks, golf courses, commercial facilities and cemeteries.

To capture a diverse set of data, the pilot program will fund new and retrofitted projects in three different climate zones across Southern California – coastal, mid and inland. Metropolitan will begin accepting applications Jan. 1, with projects accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that delivers water to 26 member agencies serving 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:54pPROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
04:53pXENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:53pINTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pVISTA OUTDOOR : Drake Waterfowl Named Official Apparel Sponsor of Primos TRUTH About Hunting
PU
04:52pDESCRIPTION SECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
04:52pALLERGAN : Shareholder Meetings Scheduled for October 14, 2019
PU
04:52pTWITTER : 3 things to consider when vetting social listening tools
PU
04:52pMCEWEN MINING INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pPARKER DRILLING CO /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pENCORE CAPITAL GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2WeWork IPO valuation may dip below $20 billion in fresh blow to leading investor SoftBank
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group