Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions
Metsä Board Corporation Managers' transactions 4 December 2019 at 12 noon EET
Metsäliitto Cooperative, which is a closely associated party to Metsä Board's
chairman and two members of the Board, has acquired on 29 November 2019 and 2
December 2019 Metsä Board Corporation's B shares.
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 138,298 B shares.
METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION
Further information:
Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101
Juhani Pitkänen, Secretary to the Board, Metsä Board, tel. +358 10 465 5240
Metsä Board
www.metsaboard.com
Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards
including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our
lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more
sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food
service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to
innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental
impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource,
traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.
The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including
brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2018, the company's sales
totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board,
part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
