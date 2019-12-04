Log in
Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions

12/04/2019 | 05:04am EST
Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions 
Metsä Board Corporation Managers' transactions 4 December 2019 at 12 noon EET

Metsäliitto Cooperative, which is a closely associated party to Metsä Board's
chairman and two members of the Board, has acquired on 29 November 2019 and 2
December 2019 Metsä Board Corporation's B shares.

Metsä Board Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Metsäliitto Osuuskunta

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hämälä Ilkka

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Metsä Board Oyj

LEI: 743700KKB8Q035K38488

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KKB8Q035K38488_20191203131449_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-29

Venue: BATP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,631 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,398 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 3,029 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-29

Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,734 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,734 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-29

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,705 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,705 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-29

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,564 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,448 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 3,012 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-29

Venue: SGMY

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,681 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,677 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,681 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,116 Unit price: 5.958 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,171 Unit price: 5.958 EUR

(6): Volume: 1,679 Unit price: 5.958 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 9,005 Volume weighted average price: 5.95912 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-29

Venue: TRQM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,322 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,295 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 3,617 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9,828 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 578 Unit price: 5.955 EUR

(3): Volume: 722 Unit price: 5.955 EUR

(4): Volume: 727 Unit price: 5.955 EUR

(5): Volume: 145 Unit price: 5.955 EUR

(6): Volume: 435 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(7): Volume: 352 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(8): Volume: 664 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(9): Volume: 853 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(10): Volume: 1,020 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(11): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(14): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(15): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(16): Volume: 102 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(17): Volume: 361 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(18): Volume: 2,461 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(19): Volume: 651 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(20): Volume: 2,401 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(21): Volume: 198 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(22): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(23): Volume: 407 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(24): Volume: 319 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(25): Volume: 581 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(26): Volume: 2,407 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(27): Volume: 770 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(28): Volume: 2,407 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(29): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(29): Volume: 33,189 Volume weighted average price: 5.95967 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-29

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,255 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,158 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 3,413 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-29

Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,415 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,415 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-02

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 900 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-02

Venue: BATD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,179 Unit price: 5.953 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 5.958 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 7,234 Volume weighted average price: 5.95373 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-02

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 346 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 702 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(3): Volume: 282 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(4): Volume: 350 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 1,680 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-02

Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,821 Unit price: 5.953 EUR

(2): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 5.953 EUR

(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 5.953 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 5.958 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 14,876 Volume weighted average price: 5.95335 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-02

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,774 Unit price: 5.953 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,229 Unit price: 5.958 EUR

(3): Volume: 2,317 Unit price: 5.958 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 5,320 Volume weighted average price: 5.95633 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-02

Venue: TRQM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 5.958 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,055 Volume weighted average price: 5.958 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,963 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 397 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(3): Volume: 692 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(4): Volume: 287 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(5): Volume: 147 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 1,066 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(7): Volume: 1,254 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(8): Volume: 33 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(9): Volume: 1,004 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(10): Volume: 1,144 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(11): Volume: 535 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(12): Volume: 2,193 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(13): Volume: 196 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(14): Volume: 699 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(15): Volume: 2,828 Unit price: 5.955 EUR

(16): Volume: 1,417 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(17): Volume: 9 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(18): Volume: 73 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(19): Volume: 249 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(20): Volume: 357 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(20): Volume: 16,543 Volume weighted average price: 5.95915 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-02

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13,221 Unit price: 5.955 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 13,221 Volume weighted average price: 5.955 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-02

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 5.958 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,843 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(3): Volume: 11,250 Unit price: 5.955 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 14,148 Volume weighted average price: 5.95588 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-02

Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000665

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 5.958 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,147 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,202 Volume weighted average price: 5.95904 EUR

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 138,298 B shares.

METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION

Further information:

Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101

Juhani Pitkänen, Secretary to the Board, Metsä Board, tel. +358 10 465 5240

Metsä Board

www.metsaboard.com

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards
including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our
lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more
sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food
service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to
innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental
impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource,
traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.

The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including
brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2018, the company's sales
totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board,
part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

 Follow Metsä
Board: Twitter (https://twitter.com/metsaboard) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.c
o 
m/company/mets
-board) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF6CD152EF0DA1E61) Insta
g 
ram (https://www.instagram.com/metsaboard/)

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 10:03:06 UTC
