Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions

Metsä Board Corporation Managers' transactions 4 December 2019 at 12 noon EET Metsäliitto Cooperative, which is a closely associated party to Metsä Board's chairman and two members of the Board, has acquired on 29 November 2019 and 2 December 2019 Metsä Board Corporation's B shares. Metsä Board Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Metsäliitto Osuuskunta Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Hämälä Ilkka Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Metsä Board Oyj LEI: 743700KKB8Q035K38488 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700KKB8Q035K38488_20191203131449_5 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-11-29 Venue: BATP Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,631 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (2): Volume: 1,398 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 3,029 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-11-29 Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,734 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1,734 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-11-29 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,705 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1,705 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-11-29 Venue: MHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,564 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (2): Volume: 1,448 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 3,012 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-11-29 Venue: SGMY Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,681 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (2): Volume: 1,677 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (3): Volume: 1,681 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (4): Volume: 1,116 Unit price: 5.958 EUR (5): Volume: 1,171 Unit price: 5.958 EUR (6): Volume: 1,679 Unit price: 5.958 EUR Aggregated transactions (6): Volume: 9,005 Volume weighted average price: 5.95912 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-11-29 Venue: TRQM Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,322 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (2): Volume: 2,295 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 3,617 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-11-29 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 9,828 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (2): Volume: 578 Unit price: 5.955 EUR (3): Volume: 722 Unit price: 5.955 EUR (4): Volume: 727 Unit price: 5.955 EUR (5): Volume: 145 Unit price: 5.955 EUR (6): Volume: 435 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (7): Volume: 352 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (8): Volume: 664 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (9): Volume: 853 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (10): Volume: 1,020 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (11): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (14): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (15): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (16): Volume: 102 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (17): Volume: 361 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (18): Volume: 2,461 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (19): Volume: 651 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (20): Volume: 2,401 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (21): Volume: 198 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (22): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (23): Volume: 407 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (24): Volume: 319 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (25): Volume: 581 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (26): Volume: 2,407 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (27): Volume: 770 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (28): Volume: 2,407 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (29): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (29): Volume: 33,189 Volume weighted average price: 5.95967 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-11-29 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,255 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (2): Volume: 2,158 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 3,413 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-11-29 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,415 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2,415 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-12-02 Venue: AQXE Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 900 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-12-02 Venue: BATD Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 6,179 Unit price: 5.953 EUR (2): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 5.958 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 7,234 Volume weighted average price: 5.95373 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-12-02 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 346 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (2): Volume: 702 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (3): Volume: 282 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (4): Volume: 350 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (4): Volume: 1,680 Volume weighted average price: 5.96 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-12-02 Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 3,821 Unit price: 5.953 EUR (2): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 5.953 EUR (3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 5.953 EUR (4): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 5.958 EUR Aggregated transactions (4): Volume: 14,876 Volume weighted average price: 5.95335 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-12-02 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,774 Unit price: 5.953 EUR (2): Volume: 1,229 Unit price: 5.958 EUR (3): Volume: 2,317 Unit price: 5.958 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 5,320 Volume weighted average price: 5.95633 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-12-02 Venue: TRQM Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 5.958 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1,055 Volume weighted average price: 5.958 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-12-02 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,963 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (2): Volume: 397 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (3): Volume: 692 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (4): Volume: 287 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (5): Volume: 147 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (6): Volume: 1,066 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (7): Volume: 1,254 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (8): Volume: 33 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (9): Volume: 1,004 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (10): Volume: 1,144 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (11): Volume: 535 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (12): Volume: 2,193 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (13): Volume: 196 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (14): Volume: 699 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (15): Volume: 2,828 Unit price: 5.955 EUR (16): Volume: 1,417 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (17): Volume: 9 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (18): Volume: 73 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (19): Volume: 249 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (20): Volume: 357 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (20): Volume: 16,543 Volume weighted average price: 5.95915 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-12-02 Venue: XPAC Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 13,221 Unit price: 5.955 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 13,221 Volume weighted average price: 5.955 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-12-02 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 5.958 EUR (2): Volume: 1,843 Unit price: 5.96 EUR (3): Volume: 11,250 Unit price: 5.955 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 14,148 Volume weighted average price: 5.95588 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-12-02 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 5.958 EUR (2): Volume: 1,147 Unit price: 5.96 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 2,202 Volume weighted average price: 5.95904 EUR In total, all acquisitions reported above are 138,298 B shares. 