Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions

Metsä Board Corporation Managers' transactions 2 March 2020 at 12 noon EET Metsäliitto Cooperative, which is a closely associated party to Metsä Board's chairman and two members of the Board, has acquired on 26 February 2020 and 27 February 2020 Metsä Board Corporation's B shares. Metsä Board Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Metsäliitto Osuuskunta Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Hämälä Ilkka Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Metsä Board Oyj LEI: 743700KKB8Q035K38488 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700KKB8Q035K38488_20200228134626_4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: BATD Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 474 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (2): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (3): Volume: 474 Unit price: 5.115 EUR (4): Volume: 450 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (5): Volume: 476 Unit price: 5.143 EUR (6): Volume: 460 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (7): Volume: 668 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (8): Volume: 568 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (9): Volume: 1,030 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (10): Volume: 510 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (11): Volume: 501 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (12): Volume: 501 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (13): Volume: 501 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (14): Volume: 382 Unit price: 5.233 EUR Aggregated transactions (14): Volume: 7,595 Volume weighted average price: 5.17148 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: BATP Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (2): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (3): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (4): Volume: 183 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (5): Volume: 193 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (6): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (7): Volume: 135 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (8): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (9): Volume: 721 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (10): Volume: 718 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (11): Volume: 943 Unit price: 5.143 EUR (12): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (13): Volume: 112 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (14): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (15): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (16): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (17): Volume: 173 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (18): Volume: 849 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (19): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR Aggregated transactions (19): Volume: 9,004 Volume weighted average price: 5.16851 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: BLOCKMATCH (BLOX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 519 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (2): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (3): Volume: 469 Unit price: 5.188 EUR (4): Volume: 469 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (5): Volume: 469 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (6): Volume: 469 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (7): Volume: 469 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (8): Volume: 469 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (9): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (10): Volume: 477 Unit price: 5.155 EUR Aggregated transactions (10): Volume: 5,010 Volume weighted average price: 5.17076 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 474 Unit price: 5.115 EUR (2): Volume: 210 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (3): Volume: 458 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (4): Volume: 1,540 Unit price: 5.143 EUR (5): Volume: 1,540 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (6): Volume: 700 Unit price: 5.213 EUR (7): Volume: 467 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (8): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (9): Volume: 573 Unit price: 5.235 EUR Aggregated transactions (9): Volume: 7,962 Volume weighted average price: 5.16784 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,298 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (2): Volume: 2,619 Unit price: 5.188 EUR (3): Volume: 453 Unit price: 5.188 EUR (4): Volume: 414 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (5): Volume: 2,400 Unit price: 5.158 EUR (6): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.133 EUR (7): Volume: 710 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (8): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.115 EUR (9): Volume: 541 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (10): Volume: 541 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (12): Volume: 1,330 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (13): Volume: 892 Unit price: 5.115 EUR (14): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (15): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.143 EUR (16): Volume: 2,472 Unit price: 5.148 EUR (17): Volume: 420 Unit price: 5.153 EUR (18): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (19): Volume: 2,592 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (20): Volume: 800 Unit price: 5.178 EUR (21): Volume: 826 Unit price: 5.183 EUR (22): Volume: 3,392 Unit price: 5.183 EUR (23): Volume: 362 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (24): Volume: 340 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (25): Volume: 644 Unit price: 5.213 EUR (26): Volume: 356 Unit price: 5.213 EUR (27): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.203 EUR (28): Volume: 1,862 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (29): Volume: 940 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (30): Volume: 450 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (31): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (32): Volume: 1,400 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (33): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (34): Volume: 1,999 Unit price: 5.238 EUR (35): Volume: 800 Unit price: 5.228 EUR (36): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 5.228 EUR (37): Volume: 375 Unit price: 5.21 EUR Aggregated transactions (37): Volume: 39,728 Volume weighted average price: 5.17891 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: MHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,174 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (2): Volume: 1,172 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (3): Volume: 2,134 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (4): Volume: 1,154 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (5): Volume: 1,149 Unit price: 5.225 EUR Aggregated transactions (5): Volume: 6,783 Volume weighted average price: 5.1654 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: SIGMA X MTF (SGMX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 134 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (2): Volume: 475 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (3): Volume: 710 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (4): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (5): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.208 EUR (6): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR Aggregated transactions (6): Volume: 8,348 Volume weighted average price: 5.2064 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: SGMY Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 5,564 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (2): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (3): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (4): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (5): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (6): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (7): Volume: 1,630 Unit price: 5.21 EUR Aggregated transactions (7): Volume: 16,972 Volume weighted average price: 5.20672 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: TRQM Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 520 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (2): Volume: 520 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (3): Volume: 520 Unit price: 5.188 EUR (4): Volume: 520 Unit price: 5.188 EUR (5): Volume: 602 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (6): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (7): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (8): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (9): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.24 EUR Aggregated transactions (9): Volume: 10,711 Volume weighted average price: 5.20407 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 760 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (2): Volume: 794 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (3): Volume: 452 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (4): Volume: 1,227 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (5): Volume: 56 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (6): Volume: 214 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (7): Volume: 762 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (8): Volume: 349 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (9): Volume: 413 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (10): Volume: 177 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (11): Volume: 177 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (12): Volume: 177 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (13): Volume: 177 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (14): Volume: 177 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (15): Volume: 762 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (16): Volume: 483 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (17): Volume: 637 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (18): Volume: 418 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (19): Volume: 102 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (20): Volume: 1,029 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (21): Volume: 99 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (22): Volume: 578 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (23): Volume: 1,491 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (24): Volume: 172 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (25): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (26): Volume: 1,589 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (27): Volume: 577 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (28): Volume: 321 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (29): Volume: 604 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (30): Volume: 1,368 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (31): Volume: 106 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (32): Volume: 604 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (33): Volume: 604 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (34): Volume: 60 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (35): Volume: 327 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (36): Volume: 1,100 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (37): Volume: 293 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (38): Volume: 2,187 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (39): Volume: 706 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (40): Volume: 706 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (41): Volume: 769 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (42): Volume: 701 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (43): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (44): Volume: 896 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (45): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (46): Volume: 1,601 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (47): Volume: 546 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (48): Volume: 599 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (49): Volume: 575 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (50): Volume: 132 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (51): Volume: 1,053 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (52): Volume: 730 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (53): Volume: 3 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (54): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (55): Volume: 332 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (56): Volume: 607 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (57): Volume: 1,839 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (58): Volume: 454 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (59): Volume: 647 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (60): Volume: 771 Unit price: 5.105 EUR (61): Volume: 440 Unit price: 5.115 EUR (62): Volume: 603 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (63): Volume: 582 Unit price: 5.115 EUR (64): Volume: 183 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (65): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (66): Volume: 506 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (67): Volume: 70 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (68): Volume: 313 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (69): Volume: 216 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (70): Volume: 529 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (71): Volume: 473 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (72): Volume: 1,048 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (73): Volume: 554 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (74): Volume: 381 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (75): Volume: 88 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (76): Volume: 534 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (77): Volume: 582 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (78): Volume: 216 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (79): Volume: 359 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (80): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (81): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (82): Volume: 140 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (83): Volume: 916 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (84): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (85): Volume: 430 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (86): Volume: 509 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (87): Volume: 551 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (88): Volume: 1,350 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (89): Volume: 468 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (90): Volume: 468 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (91): Volume: 24 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (92): Volume: 530 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (93): Volume: 530 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (94): Volume: 195 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (95): Volume: 316 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (96): Volume: 831 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (97): Volume: 547 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (98): Volume: 547 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (99): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (100): Volume: 582 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (101): Volume: 592 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (102): Volume: 583 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (103): Volume: 147 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (104): Volume: 374 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (105): Volume: 544 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (106): Volume: 346 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (107): Volume: 425 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (108): Volume: 468 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (109): Volume: 444 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (110): Volume: 467 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (111): Volume: 265 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (112): Volume: 187 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (113): Volume: 484 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (114): Volume: 221 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (115): Volume: 267 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (116): Volume: 88 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (117): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (118): Volume: 808 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (119): Volume: 808 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (120): Volume: 589 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (121): Volume: 39 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (122): Volume: 197 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (123): Volume: 793 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (124): Volume: 2,411 Unit price: 5.2 EUR Aggregated transactions (124): Volume: 69,065 Volume weighted average price: 5.21268 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.228 EUR (3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (4): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (5): Volume: 380 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (6): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.228 EUR (7): Volume: 2,890 Unit price: 5.22 EUR Aggregated transactions (7): Volume: 7,770 Volume weighted average price: 5.22282 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-26 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 597 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (2): Volume: 479 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (3): Volume: 398 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (4): Volume: 516 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (5): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (6): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (7): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (8): Volume: 387 Unit price: 5.228 EUR Aggregated transactions (8): Volume: 9,406 Volume weighted average price: 5.1987 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: AQXE Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 504 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (2): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (3): Volume: 383 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (4): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (5): Volume: 162 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (6): Volume: 232 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (7): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (8): Volume: 422 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (9): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (10): Volume: 35 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (11): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (12): Volume: 18 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (13): Volume: 858 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (14): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (15): Volume: 572 Unit price: 5.29 EUR Aggregated transactions (15): Volume: 7,922 Volume weighted average price: 5.23478 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: BATD Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 358 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (2): Volume: 445 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (3): Volume: 350 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (4): Volume: 353 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (5): Volume: 15 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (6): Volume: 353 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (7): Volume: 354 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (8): Volume: 521 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (9): Volume: 450 Unit price: 5.198 EUR (10): Volume: 673 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (11): Volume: 425 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (12): Volume: 2,408 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (13): Volume: 356 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (14): Volume: 341 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (15): Volume: 402 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (16): Volume: 589 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (17): Volume: 363 Unit price: 5.258 EUR (18): Volume: 439 Unit price: 5.258 EUR (19): Volume: 571 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (20): Volume: 734 Unit price: 5.273 EUR (21): Volume: 405 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (22): Volume: 634 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (23): Volume: 563 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (24): Volume: 4,135 Unit price: 5.288 EUR (25): Volume: 2,267 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (26): Volume: 1,386 Unit price: 5.26 EUR Aggregated transactions (26): Volume: 19,890 Volume weighted average price: 5.25193 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 179 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (2): Volume: 26 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.135 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 505 Volume weighted average price: 5.13651 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: BATP Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.208 EUR (2): Volume: 497 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (3): Volume: 1,208 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (4): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (5): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (6): Volume: 1,202 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (7): Volume: 959 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (8): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (9): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (10): Volume: 452 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (11): Volume: 491 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (12): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (13): Volume: 468 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (14): Volume: 445 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (15): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (16): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (17): Volume: 1,077 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (18): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (19): Volume: 893 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (20): Volume: 917 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (21): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (22): Volume: 1,135 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (23): Volume: 930 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (24): Volume: 899 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (25): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (26): Volume: 1,110 Unit price: 5.213 EUR (27): Volume: 1,006 Unit price: 5.223 EUR (28): Volume: 1,020 Unit price: 5.218 EUR (29): Volume: 936 Unit price: 5.228 EUR (30): Volume: 8,235 Unit price: 5.248 EUR (31): Volume: 2,174 Unit price: 5.248 EUR (32): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.253 EUR (33): Volume: 976 Unit price: 5.243 EUR (34): Volume: 1,043 Unit price: 5.248 EUR (35): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (36): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (37): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (38): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (39): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (40): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (41): Volume: 236 Unit price: 5.295 EUR Aggregated transactions (41): Volume: 35,055 Volume weighted average price: 5.21001 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: BLOCKMATCH (BLOX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 604 Unit price: 5.228 EUR (2): Volume: 464 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (3): Volume: 467 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (4): Volume: 2,264 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (5): Volume: 1,331 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (6): Volume: 462 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (7): Volume: 463 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (8): Volume: 1,242 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (9): Volume: 1,321 Unit price: 5.288 EUR (10): Volume: 2,540 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (11): Volume: 9,173 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (12): Volume: 497 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (13): Volume: 1,547 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (14): Volume: 9,173 Unit price: 5.26 EUR Aggregated transactions (14): Volume: 31,548 Volume weighted average price: 5.25783 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: BRFQ Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 681 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (2): Volume: 866 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (3): Volume: 867 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (4): Volume: 866 Unit price: 5.255 EUR Aggregated transactions (4): Volume: 3,280 Volume weighted average price: 5.21405 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 419 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (2): Volume: 358 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (3): Volume: 844 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (4): Volume: 337 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (5): Volume: 541 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (6): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (7): Volume: 354 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (8): Volume: 473 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (9): Volume: 473 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (10): Volume: 354 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (11): Volume: 351 Unit price: 5.203 EUR (12): Volume: 351 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (13): Volume: 353 Unit price: 5.218 EUR (14): Volume: 353 Unit price: 5.218 EUR (15): Volume: 699 Unit price: 5.228 EUR (16): Volume: 2,301 Unit price: 5.228 EUR (17): Volume: 699 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (18): Volume: 8,927 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (19): Volume: 503 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (20): Volume: 350 Unit price: 5.243 EUR (21): Volume: 350 Unit price: 5.243 EUR (22): Volume: 350 Unit price: 5.243 EUR (23): Volume: 395 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (24): Volume: 547 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (25): Volume: 547 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (26): Volume: 571 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (27): Volume: 1,050 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (28): Volume: 572 Unit price: 5.253 EUR (29): Volume: 441 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (30): Volume: 441 Unit price: 5.273 EUR (31): Volume: 153 Unit price: 5.273 EUR (32): Volume: 594 Unit price: 5.273 EUR (33): Volume: 405 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (34): Volume: 592 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (35): Volume: 683 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (36): Volume: 1,378 Unit price: 5.288 EUR (37): Volume: 366 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (38): Volume: 366 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (39): Volume: 366 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (40): Volume: 366 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (41): Volume: 366 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (42): Volume: 734 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (43): Volume: 366 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (44): Volume: 366 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (45): Volume: 366 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (46): Volume: 366 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (47): Volume: 366 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (48): Volume: 1,963 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (49): Volume: 4,924 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (50): Volume: 461 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (51): Volume: 1,550 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (52): Volume: 874 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (53): Volume: 2,424 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (54): Volume: 2,424 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (55): Volume: 2,424 Unit price: 5.27 EUR Aggregated transactions (55): Volume: 49,953 Volume weighted average price: 5.24956 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 54 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (2): Volume: 109 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (3): Volume: 143 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (4): Volume: 40 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (5): Volume: 45 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (6): Volume: 55 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (7): Volume: 65 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (8): Volume: 17 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (9): Volume: 30 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (10): Volume: 44 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (11): Volume: 285 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (12): Volume: 260 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (13): Volume: 226 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (14): Volume: 114 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (15): Volume: 42 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (16): Volume: 29 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (17): Volume: 46 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (18): Volume: 90 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (19): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (20): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (21): Volume: 76 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (22): Volume: 41 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (23): Volume: 49 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (24): Volume: 56 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (25): Volume: 124 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (26): Volume: 60 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (27): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (28): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (29): Volume: 157 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (30): Volume: 54 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (31): Volume: 56 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (32): Volume: 46 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (33): Volume: 99 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (34): Volume: 47 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (35): Volume: 104 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (36): Volume: 66 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (37): Volume: 52 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (38): Volume: 42 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (39): Volume: 48 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (40): Volume: 68 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (41): Volume: 63 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (42): Volume: 46 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (43): Volume: 63 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (44): Volume: 65 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (45): Volume: 46 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (46): Volume: 45 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (47): Volume: 7 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (48): Volume: 39 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (49): Volume: 112 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (50): Volume: 113 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (51): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (52): Volume: 63 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (53): Volume: 47 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (54): Volume: 95 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (55): Volume: 55 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (56): Volume: 71 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (57): Volume: 73 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (58): Volume: 53 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (59): Volume: 49 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (60): Volume: 41 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (61): Volume: 44 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (62): Volume: 87 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (63): Volume: 77 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (64): Volume: 79 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (65): Volume: 164 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (66): Volume: 46 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (67): Volume: 66 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (68): Volume: 87 Unit price: 5.27 EUR Aggregated transactions (68): Volume: 5,063 Volume weighted average price: 5.21005 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,005 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (3): Volume: 1,557 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (4): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (5): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.193 EUR (6): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (7): Volume: 2,176 Unit price: 5.168 EUR (8): Volume: 1,620 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (9): Volume: 348 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (10): Volume: 21,463 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (11): Volume: 391 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (12): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (13): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (14): Volume: 910 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (15): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (16): Volume: 910 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (17): Volume: 375 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (18): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.238 EUR (19): Volume: 354 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (20): Volume: 2,200 Unit price: 5.273 EUR (21): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (22): Volume: 645 Unit price: 5.29 EUR Aggregated transactions (22): Volume: 42,804 Volume weighted average price: 5.19187 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: LIQUIDNET SYSTEMS (LIQU) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 10,512 Unit price: 5.25 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 10,512 Volume weighted average price: 5.25 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: MHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,150 Unit price: 5.218 EUR (2): Volume: 1,168 Unit price: 5.138 EUR (3): Volume: 1,167 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (4): Volume: 1,152 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (5): Volume: 1,148 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (6): Volume: 1,136 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (7): Volume: 1,149 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (8): Volume: 2,853 Unit price: 5.248 EUR (9): Volume: 1,139 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (10): Volume: 1,143 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (11): Volume: 1,143 Unit price: 5.25 EUR Aggregated transactions (11): Volume: 14,348 Volume weighted average price: 5.22082 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: SIGMA X MTF (SGMX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 461 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (2): Volume: 462 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (3): Volume: 698 Unit price: 5.27 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 1,621 Volume weighted average price: 5.26857 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: SGMY Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 541 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (2): Volume: 1,062 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (3): Volume: 1,698 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (4): Volume: 964 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (5): Volume: 1,214 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (6): Volume: 864 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (7): Volume: 929 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (8): Volume: 889 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (9): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (10): Volume: 1,053 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (11): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (12): Volume: 864 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (13): Volume: 1,015 Unit price: 5.183 EUR (14): Volume: 1,057 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (15): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (16): Volume: 1,343 Unit price: 5.178 EUR (17): Volume: 1,013 Unit price: 5.173 EUR (18): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.173 EUR (19): Volume: 921 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (20): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (21): Volume: 1,576 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (22): Volume: 967 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (23): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (24): Volume: 486 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (25): Volume: 828 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (26): Volume: 1,641 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (27): Volume: 1,185 Unit price: 5.233 EUR (28): Volume: 1,646 Unit price: 5.248 EUR (29): Volume: 9,109 Unit price: 5.248 EUR (30): Volume: 2,653 Unit price: 5.248 EUR (31): Volume: 995 Unit price: 5.253 EUR (32): Volume: 901 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (33): Volume: 1,027 Unit price: 5.243 EUR (34): Volume: 2,125 Unit price: 5.268 EUR Aggregated transactions (34): Volume: 43,002 Volume weighted average price: 5.20987 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: TRQM Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 665 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (3): Volume: 1,362 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (4): Volume: 402 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (5): Volume: 669 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (6): Volume: 669 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (7): Volume: 1,154 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (8): Volume: 496 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (9): Volume: 363 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (10): Volume: 6,347 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (11): Volume: 1,688 Unit price: 5.248 EUR (12): Volume: 341 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (13): Volume: 4,441 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (14): Volume: 1,511 Unit price: 5.273 EUR (15): Volume: 449 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (16): Volume: 449 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (17): Volume: 4,141 Unit price: 5.288 EUR (18): Volume: 1,090 Unit price: 5.278 EUR (19): Volume: 653 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (20): Volume: 760 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (21): Volume: 838 Unit price: 5.268 EUR Aggregated transactions (21): Volume: 28,838 Volume weighted average price: 5.25158 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 177 Unit price: 5.285 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 177 Volume weighted average price: 5.285 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 8,261 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (2): Volume: 1,177 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (3): Volume: 1,204 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (4): Volume: 14 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (5): Volume: 864 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (6): Volume: 822 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (7): Volume: 6,528 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (8): Volume: 863 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (9): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (10): Volume: 642 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (11): Volume: 15 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (12): Volume: 493 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (13): Volume: 853 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (14): Volume: 227 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (15): Volume: 808 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (16): Volume: 1,694 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (17): Volume: 381 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (18): Volume: 1,686 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (19): Volume: 19 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (20): Volume: 566 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (21): Volume: 92 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (22): Volume: 513 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (23): Volume: 617 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (24): Volume: 628 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (25): Volume: 663 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (26): Volume: 662 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (27): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (28): Volume: 1,224 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (29): Volume: 563 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (30): Volume: 284 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (31): Volume: 851 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (32): Volume: 210 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (33): Volume: 359 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (34): Volume: 247 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (35): Volume: 658 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (36): Volume: 691 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (37): Volume: 728 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (38): Volume: 663 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (39): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (40): Volume: 271 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (41): Volume: 538 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (42): Volume: 865 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (43): Volume: 74 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (44): Volume: 719 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (45): Volume: 571 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (46): Volume: 367 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (47): Volume: 209 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (48): Volume: 276 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (49): Volume: 970 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (50): Volume: 538 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (51): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (52): Volume: 593 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (53): Volume: 69 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (54): Volume: 213 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (55): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (56): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (57): Volume: 561 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (58): Volume: 478 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (59): Volume: 509 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (60): Volume: 726 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (61): Volume: 561 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (62): Volume: 106 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (63): Volume: 2,028 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (64): Volume: 473 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (65): Volume: 1,086 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (66): Volume: 473 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (67): Volume: 436 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (68): Volume: 712 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (69): Volume: 790 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (70): Volume: 725 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (71): Volume: 614 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (72): Volume: 1,486 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (73): Volume: 713 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (74): Volume: 651 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (75): Volume: 423 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (76): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (77): Volume: 114 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (78): Volume: 653 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (79): Volume: 682 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (80): Volume: 908 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (81): Volume: 444 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (82): Volume: 539 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (83): Volume: 876 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (84): Volume: 576 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (85): Volume: 606 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (86): Volume: 771 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (87): Volume: 686 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (88): Volume: 283 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (89): Volume: 151 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (90): Volume: 2,006 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (91): Volume: 876 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (92): Volume: 691 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (93): Volume: 705 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (94): Volume: 195 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (95): Volume: 2,074 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (96): Volume: 2,160 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (97): Volume: 681 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (98): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (99): Volume: 412 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (100): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (101): Volume: 444 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (102): Volume: 444 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (103): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (104): Volume: 539 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (105): Volume: 424 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (106): Volume: 445 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (107): Volume: 804 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (108): Volume: 522 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (109): Volume: 1,096 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (110): Volume: 1,826 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (111): Volume: 250 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (112): Volume: 529 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (113): Volume: 524 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (114): Volume: 101 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (115): Volume: 1,261 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (116): Volume: 585 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (117): Volume: 386 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (118): Volume: 204 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (119): Volume: 922 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (120): Volume: 559 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (121): Volume: 380 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (122): Volume: 578 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (123): Volume: 159 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (124): Volume: 267 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (125): Volume: 1,086 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (126): Volume: 760 Unit price: 5.23 EUR (127): Volume: 614 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (128): Volume: 117 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (129): Volume: 579 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (130): Volume: 1,264 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (131): Volume: 677 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (132): Volume: 677 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (133): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (134): Volume: 212 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (135): Volume: 46 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (136): Volume: 560 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (137): Volume: 550 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (138): Volume: 542 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (139): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (140): Volume: 654 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (141): Volume: 566 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (142): Volume: 10 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (143): Volume: 452 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (144): Volume: 599 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (145): Volume: 611 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (146): Volume: 88 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (147): Volume: 525 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (148): Volume: 262 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (149): Volume: 755 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (150): Volume: 734 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (151): Volume: 160 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (152): Volume: 879 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (153): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (154): Volume: 66 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (155): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (156): Volume: 586 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (157): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (158): Volume: 308 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (159): Volume: 247 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (160): Volume: 154 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (161): Volume: 448 Unit price: 5.245 EUR (162): Volume: 38 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (163): Volume: 475 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (164): Volume: 247 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (165): Volume: 873 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (166): Volume: 53 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (167): Volume: 800 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (168): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (169): Volume: 139 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (170): Volume: 369 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (171): Volume: 762 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (172): Volume: 449 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (173): Volume: 718 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (174): Volume: 224 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (175): Volume: 608 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (176): Volume: 517 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (177): Volume: 1,574 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (178): Volume: 1,428 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (179): Volume: 545 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (180): Volume: 534 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (181): Volume: 442 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (182): Volume: 779 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (183): Volume: 421 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (184): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (185): Volume: 390 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (186): Volume: 700 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (187): Volume: 800 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (188): Volume: 554 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (189): Volume: 493 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (190): Volume: 494 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (191): Volume: 483 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (192): Volume: 289 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (193): Volume: 448 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (194): Volume: 48 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (195): Volume: 613 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (196): Volume: 2,043 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (197): Volume: 114 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (198): Volume: 98 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (199): Volume: 426 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (200): Volume: 5 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (201): Volume: 461 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (202): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (203): Volume: 452 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (204): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (205): Volume: 111 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (206): Volume: 158 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (207): Volume: 309 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (208): Volume: 174 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (209): Volume: 22 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (210): Volume: 613 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (211): Volume: 728 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (212): Volume: 484 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (213): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (214): Volume: 471 Unit price: 5.255 EUR (215): Volume: 533 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (216): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (217): Volume: 355 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (218): Volume: 321 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (219): Volume: 161 Unit price: 5.235 EUR Aggregated transactions (219): Volume: 158,474 Volume weighted average price: 5.21816 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,995 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (2): Volume: 805 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (4): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 5.175 EUR (5): Volume: 3,500 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (6): Volume: 1,701 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (7): Volume: 434 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (8): Volume: 1,566 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (9): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (10): Volume: 1,163 Unit price: 5.248 EUR (11): Volume: 576 Unit price: 5.243 EUR (12): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.263 EUR (13): Volume: 700 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (14): Volume: 487 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (15): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (16): Volume: 531 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (17): Volume: 531 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (18): Volume: 531 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (19): Volume: 531 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (20): Volume: 531 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (21): Volume: 531 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (22): Volume: 5,732 Unit price: 5.26 EUR Aggregated transactions (22): Volume: 29,345 Volume weighted average price: 5.21875 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 854 Unit price: 5.235 EUR (2): Volume: 854 Unit price: 5.233 EUR (3): Volume: 807 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (4): Volume: 352 Unit price: 5.223 EUR (5): Volume: 362 Unit price: 5.225 EUR (6): Volume: 387 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (7): Volume: 387 Unit price: 5.19 EUR (8): Volume: 610 Unit price: 5.2 EUR (9): Volume: 1,282 Unit price: 5.153 EUR (10): Volume: 337 Unit price: 5.128 EUR (11): Volume: 351 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (12): Volume: 413 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (13): Volume: 428 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (14): Volume: 898 Unit price: 5.148 EUR (15): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.148 EUR (16): Volume: 417 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (17): Volume: 516 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (18): Volume: 353 Unit price: 5.185 EUR (19): Volume: 346 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (20): Volume: 1,520 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (21): Volume: 1,527 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (22): Volume: 804 Unit price: 5.238 EUR (23): Volume: 1,197 Unit price: 5.238 EUR (24): Volume: 878 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (25): Volume: 734 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (26): Volume: 521 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (27): Volume: 410 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (28): Volume: 339 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (29): Volume: 4,682 Unit price: 5.288 EUR (30): Volume: 721 Unit price: 5.288 EUR (31): Volume: 3,622 Unit price: 5.288 EUR (32): Volume: 2,426 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (33): Volume: 733 Unit price: 5.27 EUR Aggregated transactions (33): Volume: 30,468 Volume weighted average price: 5.24112 EUR The acquisitions reported above are 711,159 B shares. METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION Further information: Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101 Juhani Pitkänen, Secretary to the Board, Metsä Board, tel. +358 10 465 5240 Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com (https://www.metsaboard.com/Pages/default.aspx) Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards and forerunner in sustainability. We produce premium lightweight folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners for consumer goods packaging as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. We aim for completely fossil-free mills and raw materials by 2030. The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2019, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. Follow Metsä Board: Twitter (https://twitter.com/MetsaBoard) LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/mets-board?trk=top_nav_home) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF6CD152EF0DA1E61) Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/metsaboard/?cm_medium=test)