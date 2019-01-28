Mevion-Equipped Proton Center at Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Begins Treatment

Home to the largest and most comprehensive radiation therapy program in
Oklahoma, the Stephenson
Cancer Center at OU Medicine has commenced proton therapy treatments
with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN
Pencil Beam Scanning. Cleared by the FDA in 2017, HYPERSCAN improves
on existing scanning capabilities to deliver conformal fields of
therapeutic radiation to tumors faster, with more precision and is the
most advanced form of pencil beam scanning available today.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005172/en/
The teams from OU Medicine and Mevion gather to celebrate the first patient treatment. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are excited to offer our patients this advanced radiation therapy,”
said Terence
Herman, M.D., radiation oncologist at the Stephenson Cancer Center.
“We provide a full range of treatment options, which ensures patients
can stay in Oklahoma to receive the best possible care. Proton therapy
is yet another important tool we can use in the fight against cancer,
and the Mevion HYPERSCAN system provides a level of precision that far
exceeds that of earlier, non-focused proton treatment techniques.”
As part of OU
Medicine’s National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, the
single-room compact proton system is embedded directly into the
radiation oncology department. This efficient approach enables the
cancer center to share existing resources and give patients access to OU
Medicine’s robust collection of cancer-fighting therapies under one roof.
OU Medicine anticipates using the new system to treat brain tumors,
select head-and-neck tumors, abdominal tumors such as pancreatic cancer,
some rare neural tumors, localized prostate cancer, and essentially all
tumors in pediatric patients. Several research projects are planned as
well.
“We congratulate the team at OU Medicine for the launch of their proton
therapy program. We are proud to partner with this leading cancer
center," said Tina Yu, CEO of Mevion Medical Systems. “We have been
successful in meeting the needs of our customers and our patients by
making proton therapy a more affordable, accessible and feasible
technology than ever before.”
Adoption of proton therapy has been expanding rapidly because of the
development of compact proton therapy systems. Today, new proton therapy
systems are almost exclusively compact single-room systems. Mevion was
the first company to innovate this new approach to proton therapy, and
with the start of the OU Medicine program, nearly 80 percent of compact
proton centers treating patients in the U.S. are Mevion systems.
About Mevion Medical Systems
Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. is the leading provider of compact proton
therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients.
Mevion is based in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe
and China. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.
Follow Mevion on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mevionmedical
Connect with Mevion on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mevion-medical-systems
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005172/en/