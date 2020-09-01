Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mevion and Proton International to Partner on Two Proton Therapy Centers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 07:04am EDT

Mevion Medical Systems and Proton International announced today that they have signed a two-system contract to bring Mevion’s compact proton therapy solution to new centers in locations to be announced in South Texas and the Southeast United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005396/en/

The MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning. (Photo: Business Wire)

The MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new centers will feature the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® with HYPERSCAN® Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS). HYPERSCAN enables faster and sharper delivery of therapeutic radiation to tumors. The system’s leading-edge clinical capabilities, combined with its compact, affordable design, and industry-leading ramp-up time, has changed the landscape of proton therapy. Today, more cancer centers are considering providing compact proton therapy to their patients because of the technology Mevion has advanced.

“We selected Mevion’s compact system because it has the ability to offer an efficient clinical solution adopted by many major cancer programs while minimizing costs,” said Chris Chandler, chief executive officer of Proton International. “PI specializes in providing custom single-room proton therapy solutions to our clinical providers, and this technology will be a powerful addition to their cancer treatment arsenal.”

“Proton International’s successful approach to proton therapy by focusing on building and operating centers that support their customer’s goals made them a natural partner,” said Tina Yu, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Mevion. “We look forward to collaborating closely with Proton International on these new centers and providing greater access to this lifesaving technology to patients in Texas and the Southeast.”

As the leading supplier of compact proton therapy systems in the United States, Mevion has been selected by more NCI-Designated Cancer Centers than any other manufacturer. In July, another MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System began treating patients at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, and Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah will be clinically operational at the end of 2020.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Since 2004, Mevion Medical Systems has been the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion was the first company to innovate this new single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Mevion’s flagship product, the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, is the world’s smallest proton therapy system that eliminates the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost that exists with other proton therapy systems. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @MevionMedical
Connect with us on LinkedIn: Mevion Medical Systems
Like Us on Facebook: MevionMedical

About Proton International

Proton International, www.protonintl.com, has an experienced team dedicated to bringing proton therapy to patients. The company works with hospitals and physician groups to develop one- and two-room proton therapy facilities on a turnkey basis. The PI team has developed and operated multiple centers and is currently active on several projects.

Proton International completed proton centers at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan University Medical Center in Groningen, The Netherlands, University of Alabama Birmingham, and Delray Beach, Florida; where the centers are currently treating patients. The company has several additional centers under design and construction. PI’s business model ensures that projects are completed on time, on budget, and within the scope and needs of the institution. Services include business planning, organizational structure, financing, building design and construction, installation and commissioning, equipment, staff training, and more.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:25aMARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Amazon Attribution API Announcement
PU
07:25aALM BRAND A/S : . Brand – Udnyttelse af optioner
PU
07:23aTelcos get 10 years to pay India dues, pain not over for Vodafone
RE
07:23aCBMJ Signs LOI to Acquire DeDonato Enterprises, L.L.C.; Acquisition to Add 2 Million in Revenue and Positive Cash Flow
GL
07:22aALM BRAND A/S : . Brand – Exercise of options
AQ
07:22aLiberty Oilfield Services to Combine with Schlumberger's OneStim
DJ
07:21aNEKKAR ASA : Syncrolift wins MUSD 30 contract in the US
AQ
07:21aCORRECTION TO THE PRESS RELEASE PUBLISHED 1 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 12 : 15 PM: Fellow Finance platform facilitated 8.1 million euros of loans in August
AQ
07:20aVONOVIA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:19aLEG IMMOBILIEN : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..
3SANOFI : SANOFI : Kevzara Phase 3 Trial for Covid-19 Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint
4ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Colocation Australia harnesses ADVA solution to offer l..
5CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group