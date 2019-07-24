Log in
Mevion and RaySearch Extend Collaboration to Support Advanced HYPERSCAN Treatment Planning Capabilities

07/24/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Two of the leaders in the field of proton therapy, Mevion Medical Systems and RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ), have collaborated since 2014. The companies are now strengthening their strategic collaboration effort to further advance capabilities with Mevion’s HYPERSCAN® proton therapy system and the unique Adaptive Aperture® proton multi-leaf collimator (pMLC) in the treatment planning system RayStation®.

Mevion and RaySearch’s collaborative partnership enabled the layer-by-layer collimation with the Adaptive Aperture pMLC as part of the RayStation 8B release, leading to the first-in-the-world clinical implementation of this capability. Keeping up the momentum, this newly extended collaboration will bring multi-criteria optimization and GPU-powered computation speed into the treatment planning process for the HYPERSCAN system and Adaptive Aperture pMLC. That will significantly improve the overall treatment planning efficiency by dramatically reducing the calculation time, without compromising plan quality.

Tina Yu, CEO of Mevion Medical Systems, says: “The Adaptive Aperture proton MLC is a unique capability that is continuing to be at the forefront of new clinical planning strategies. We are excited to extend our relationship with RaySearch, a world leader in particle therapy planning solutions, to help radiation oncologists make the most of this advanced technology.”

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch, says: “Our partnership with Mevion enables us to provide cancer centers with the next generation treatment planning solution as part of a complete turnkey solution and we are happy to continue to invest in these innovative technologies.”

About Mevion Medical Systems
Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients. Mevion is based in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and China. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @MevionMedical
Connect with us on LinkedIn: Mevion Medical Systems
Like Us on Facebook: MevionMedical


