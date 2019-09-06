|
Mexan : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 SEPTEMBER 2019
09/06/2019 | 05:57am EDT
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 22)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 6 SEPTEMBER 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of MEXAN LIMITED (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the shareholders of the Company held on 6 September 2019 as follows:
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive and consider the audited financial
|
1,362,104,850
|
1,200,000
|
|
statements, the directors' report and the
|
(99.91%)
|
(0.09%)
|
|
independent auditor's report for the year ended
|
|
|
|
31 March 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
|
|
was duly passed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
(i) To re-elect Mr. Lun Yiu Kay Edwin as a
|
1,362,104,850
|
1,200,000
|
|
director of the Company.
|
(99.91%)
|
(0.09%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
|
|
was duly passed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) To re-elect Mr. Ng Hung Sui Kenneth as
|
1,362,104,850
|
1,200,000
|
|
director of the Company (who has served
|
(99.91%)
|
(0.09%)
|
|
for more than nine years as an independent
|
|
|
|
non-executive director).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
|
|
was duly passed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii) To re-elect Dr. Tse Kwing Chuen as
|
1,362,104,850
|
1,200,000
|
|
director of the Company (who has served
|
(99.91%)
|
(0.09%)
|
|
for more than nine years as an independent
|
|
|
|
non-executive director).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
|
|
was duly passed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iv) To authorize the board of directors to fix the
|
1,362,104,850
|
1,200,000
|
|
remuneration of directors.
|
(99.91%)
|
(0.09%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
|
|
was duly passed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the
|
1,362,104,850
|
1,200,000
|
|
Company and to authorize the board of directors
|
(99.91%)
|
(0.09%)
|
|
to fix the remuneration of auditor.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
|
|
was duly passed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Ordinary Resolution No. 4 of the Notice of
|
1,362,104,850
|
1,200,000
|
|
Annual General Meeting (To give a general
|
(99.91%)
|
(0.09%)
|
|
mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of
|
|
|
|
the Company).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
|
|
was duly passed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Ordinary Resolution No. 5 of the Notice of
|
1,362,066,822
|
1,238,028
|
|
Annual General Meeting (To give a general
|
(99.91%)
|
(0.09%)
|
|
mandate to the Directors to issue new shares of
|
|
|
|
the Company).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
|
|
was duly passed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Ordinary Resolution No. 6 of the Notice of
|
1,362,066,822
|
1,238,028
|
|
Annual General Meeting (To extend the general
|
(99.91%)
|
(0.09%)
|
|
mandate to be given to the Directors to issue
|
|
|
|
shares).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
|
|
was duly passed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up shares of the Company was 1,966,387,866 shares. In relation to all resolutions proposed at the AGM, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 1,966,387,866 shares. No shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions required under rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") at the AGM. No shareholders of the Company are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions. No shareholder had a material interest in any of the matters to be considered at the AGM and no share was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.
Shareholders may refer to the circular dated 30 July 2019 for details of the above resolutions Nos. 4 to 6 passed at the AGM. The circular may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.mexanhk.com or the designated website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
By Order of the Board
MEXAN LIMITED
Lun Yiu Kay Edwin
Chairman
Hong Kong, 6 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Lun Yiu Kay Edwin (Chairman), Mr. Ng Tze Ho Joseph and the independent non-executive directors are Dr. Tse Kwing Chuen, Mr. Ng Hung Sui Kenneth and Mr. Lau Shu Kan.
|
|