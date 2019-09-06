Mexan : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 SEPTEMBER 2019

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against 5. Ordinary Resolution No. 5 of the Notice of 1,362,066,822 1,238,028 Annual General Meeting (To give a general (99.91%) (0.09%) mandate to the Directors to issue new shares of the Company). As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 6. Ordinary Resolution No. 6 of the Notice of 1,362,066,822 1,238,028 Annual General Meeting (To extend the general (99.91%) (0.09%) mandate to be given to the Directors to issue shares). As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up shares of the Company was 1,966,387,866 shares. In relation to all resolutions proposed at the AGM, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 1,966,387,866 shares. No shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions required under rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") at the AGM. No shareholders of the Company are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions. No shareholder had a material interest in any of the matters to be considered at the AGM and no share was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.