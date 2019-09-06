Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mexan : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 SEPTEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 05:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 22)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 6 SEPTEMBER 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of MEXAN LIMITED (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the shareholders of the Company held on 6 September 2019 as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited financial

1,362,104,850

1,200,000

statements, the directors' report and the

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

independent auditor's report for the year ended

31 March 2019.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed.

2.

(i) To re-elect Mr. Lun Yiu Kay Edwin as a

1,362,104,850

1,200,000

director of the Company.

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed.

  • For identification purpose only

1

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

(ii) To re-elect Mr. Ng Hung Sui Kenneth as

1,362,104,850

1,200,000

director of the Company (who has served

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

for more than nine years as an independent

non-executive director).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed.

(iii) To re-elect Dr. Tse Kwing Chuen as

1,362,104,850

1,200,000

director of the Company (who has served

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

for more than nine years as an independent

non-executive director).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed.

(iv) To authorize the board of directors to fix the

1,362,104,850

1,200,000

remuneration of directors.

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed.

3.

To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the

1,362,104,850

1,200,000

Company and to authorize the board of directors

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

to fix the remuneration of auditor.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed.

4.

Ordinary Resolution No. 4 of the Notice of

1,362,104,850

1,200,000

Annual General Meeting (To give a general

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of

the Company).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed.

2

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

5.

Ordinary Resolution No. 5 of the Notice of

1,362,066,822

1,238,028

Annual General Meeting (To give a general

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

mandate to the Directors to issue new shares of

the Company).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed.

6.

Ordinary Resolution No. 6 of the Notice of

1,362,066,822

1,238,028

Annual General Meeting (To extend the general

(99.91%)

(0.09%)

mandate to be given to the Directors to issue

shares).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up shares of the Company was 1,966,387,866 shares. In relation to all resolutions proposed at the AGM, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 1,966,387,866 shares. No shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions required under rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") at the AGM. No shareholders of the Company are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions. No shareholder had a material interest in any of the matters to be considered at the AGM and no share was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

3

Shareholders may refer to the circular dated 30 July 2019 for details of the above resolutions Nos. 4 to 6 passed at the AGM. The circular may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.mexanhk.com or the designated website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

By Order of the Board

MEXAN LIMITED

Lun Yiu Kay Edwin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Lun Yiu Kay Edwin (Chairman), Mr. Ng Tze Ho Joseph and the independent non-executive directors are Dr. Tse Kwing Chuen, Mr. Ng Hung Sui Kenneth and Mr. Lau Shu Kan.

4

Disclaimer

Mexan Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 09:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:18aLIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO., LTD. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, September 9, 2019
PR
06:17aDAH SING FINANCIAL : Bank Statement on Fraudulent Internet Websites
PU
06:17aYUNNAN WATER INVESTMENT : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
06:17aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 06 Sep 2019Announcement on the Resignation of Mr. Murray Horn as Independent No...
PU
06:17aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 06 Sep 2019List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions
PU
06:17aLG ELECTRONICS : to pay $160,000 for misleading representations to two consumers
AQ
06:16aMTN : Nigeria shares hit three-month high after partial reopening
RE
06:16aVOLKSWAGEN : Audi at the IAA Frankfurt 2019
AQ
06:12aMAYER : Final judgement - updates on the winding up petition against gz mayer
PU
06:12aXEROS TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
2NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data
3STOXX 600 : Norway's Telenor and Malaysia's Axiata end Asia telecom JV talks
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Russian Executive Arrested in Italy on U.S. Charges
5ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group