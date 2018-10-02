Mexican Cold Storage Operator Reduces Energy Consumption 20% Using Thermal Energy Storage

Viking
Cold Solutions, the leading Thermal Energy Storage (TES) provider
for the low-temperature cold storage industry, announced its partnership
with Red
de Frios to manage energy usage in one of its 2,500 square foot
frozen food warehouses at Almacén Ruíz Cortines in Monterrey, Mexico.
Viking Cold’s patented TES system reduces overall electricity
consumption and shifts energy usage to less expensive periods of the
day. This project is the first of its kind in Mexico, the second largest
economy in Latin America, and marks the first installation of Viking
Cold Solutions’ technology in Latin America outside of the Caribbean.
Viking Cold’s system was configured to operate specifically for Red de
Frios’ utility rate structure and facility requirements. During the
months of July, August, and September, some of the warmest months of the
year, Red de Frios has seen a 20% reduction in energy consumption due to
the TES system’s added efficiency. Additionally, during daily periods of
high energy costs when refrigeration equipment is cycled off, Red de
Frios has seen a slower increase in temperatures and greater temperature
stability.
“Mexico’s cold storage industry is challenged by high peak period energy
prices, which can represent up to 70
percent of a cold storage providers’ operational costs,” said James
Bell, CEO of Viking Cold Solutions. “This makes a meaningful business
impact when industrial energy prices are already 25
percent higher than those of their American competitors. With our
thermal energy storage technology, Viking Cold helps companies like Red
de Frios reduce energy costs and better protect the quality of the food
they store.”
The Viking Cold TES systems provide operators the flexibility to adjust
their operations to respond to utility tariff changes over time while
improving temperature stability.
“Managing our electricity usage and maintaining the temperature
requirements of our customers is a challenge with increasing energy
costs and changing time-of-use rate structures. We are constantly
looking for ways to reduce power consumption and add flexibility, which
is exactly what Viking Cold’s TES system does,” said Arturo Martinez,
President and CEO of Red de Frios. “Now we can choose when to purchase
power while maintaining our temperatures. With this success, we plan to
expand TES technology into other locations.”
About Viking Cold Solutions
Viking Cold Solutions is the leading thermal energy storage provider to
the energy-intensive frozen/low-temperature cold storage industry.
Viking Cold delivers cost-effective and flexible long-term energy
management services and helps reduce environmental impacts. Its patented
Thermal Energy Storage with phase change material (PCM), intelligent
controls, and 24/7 cloud-based monitoring, allows Viking Cold to reduce
cold storage energy costs by up to 35 percent or more while improving
temperature stability and maximizing refrigeration efficiencies.
Viking Cold Solutions’ TES systems have been tested and accepted by
energy utilities across the U.S. and are currently used in grocery
stores, low-temperature warehouses, and government freezers around the
world.
For additional information, please visit www.vikingcold.com.
About Red de Frios
Red de Frios is a 100% Mexican company dedicated to the storage,
conservation, and distribution of frozen, refrigerated, and dried
products. For 28 years, we have been serving mainly the national and
international food industry, providing security in the preservation and
innocuousness of their products as well as the distribution services
they require. We currently have 3 storage centers; two located in
Monterrey, NL and one more in Guadalajara, JA. With 92,000m³ of storage
chambers and a fleet of more than 30 units, we cover the storage and
distribution needs of national and international food producers,
restaurant franchises, and producers and marketers of fishery products,
etc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005358/en/