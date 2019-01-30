Mexican Economic Growth Slowed in Fourth Quarter

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's economic growth lost momentum in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a decline in industrial output partially offset gains in services and agricultural production.

Gross domestic product, a measure of output in goods and services, expanded 0.3%, seasonally adjusted, from the third quarter, bringing growth for the full year to 2%, the National Statistics Institute said Wednesday. Industrial output fell 1.1% from the third quarter, while services increased 0.8%, and agricultural production was 1.9% higher.

In unadjusted terms, GDP grew 1.8% from the fourth quarter of 2017.

The increase from the previous quarter translates into an annualized rate of 1.2%, down from 3.4% annualized growth in the third quarter. Full-year growth at 2% also marked a slight slowdown from 2017, when the economy expanded 2.1%.

Further deceleration is expected for 2019, the first year under the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose first budget includes moderate spending increases and targets a primary surplus -- excluding debt payments -- equal to 1% of GDP.

"Despite government pledges to increase public investment and social spending, we do not expect government outlays to begin rising in earnest before 2020," Moody's Investors Service said in a report this week. "Public spending is therefore unlikely to be a significant growth driver during the first part of the year."

Private investment has also been sluggish, affected in part by caution over the economic policies of the new government, which as one of its first major decisions canceled a $13 billion Mexico City airport that was already partially built.

Among major infrastructure projects of the current administration are a new oil refinery in southern Mexico and a tourist train to run across the Yucatán Peninsula.

Other things that could keep a lid on growth are an economic slowdown in the U.S., which absorbs most of Mexico's exports, a continued production decline at state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, and congressional delays in approving the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement, called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The government's crackdown on fuel thieves, which led to gasoline distribution bottlenecks and shortages in parts of the country at the start of this year, could also affect growth in the first quarter, although "it would be a temporary shock with no long-lasting effects," said Benito Berber, chief Latin America economist at Natixis.

The statistics institute is scheduled to release revised fourth-quarter GDP numbers on Feb. 25.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com