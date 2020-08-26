Log in
Mexican Economy Hit by Record Contraction in Second Quarter -- 1st Update

08/26/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's economic activity shrank sharply in the second quarter as measures to slow the coronavirus pandemic closed key industries and services such as vehicle production and tourism.

Gross domestic product, a measure of output in goods and services, was down 17.1% in seasonally adjusted terms from the first quarter, according to revised data from the National Statistics Institute published Wednesday.

The decline was slightly smaller than the preliminary 17.3% drop reported last month, with data for June showing a pickup toward the end of the period. It was still the biggest quarterly decline on record and the economy is seen on track for its deepest recession since the Great Depression of the early 1930s.

The Bank of Mexico lowered its forecast and now expects GDP to contract between 8.8% and 12.8% in all of 2020.

Mexico shut down activities considered nonessential throughout April and May, closing schools and malls, bringing production of cars and auto parts to a halt, and causing tourism and air travel to dry up.

Industrial output fell 23.4% from the previous quarter, services were down 15.1% and agricultural production declined 2%.

Mexico is among the countries most affected by Covid-19, with 568,621 confirmed cases since the end of February and 61,450 related deaths, numbers which some say underestimate the true toll.

The 8.9% rebound in June from May was a direct result of businesses reopening after lockdowns, said Alonso Cervera, chief Latin America economist at Credit Suisse.

"The main challenge will be to sustain additional increases in activity in July, August, September," he said. With the persistence of the virus, and lack of job security, people will reluctant to go out and spend money, so "further increases in activity most likely will be more moderate than what we had in June," he said.

The extent of the recovery in Mexico is likely to depend on the U.S., Mexico's chief export market and main source of investment, tourists and remittances that support local consumption.

"As the U.S. economy recovers, it should pull the Mexican economy, which is already happening at least in some sectors," said Carlos Capistrán, economist for Mexico at Bank of America Global Research, in a report last week.

But while exports to the U.S. have bounced back, tourism will probably take years to return to pre-Covid levels, "and it will continue to be one of the main drags of the recovery in Mexico," he added.

U.S. GDP contracted at an annualized seasonally adjusted rate of 32.9% in the second quarter, and revised numbers are due on Thursday. By comparison, Mexico's second-quarter contraction translates into an annualized decline of 52.7%.

Mexico's GDP fell 18.7% from the second quarter of 2019, and was down 10.1% in the first six months of the year, the statistics institute said.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

