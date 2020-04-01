Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Mexican Economy Seen Shrinking in 2020 -- Central Bank Survey

04/01/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexico's economic activity is expected to contract by at least 3.5% in 2020 as the country shuts down many activities in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to economists polled in late March by the Bank of Mexico.

For the first time since 2017, economists saw external factors such as global economic weakness and international financial instability weighing more on growth than domestic economic and policy matters.

The median estimate of 35 economists is that gross domestic product will shrink 3.5% this year, including a 6% drop in the second quarter from a year earlier.

The average forecast is for a 4% contraction in 2020 and a 7.6% drop in the second quarter, since a number of analysts predict much steeper declines in output. Previously GDP had been expected to expand 0.9% in 2020 after a 0.1% slip in 2019.

Mexico's first confirmed case of the new coronavirus was in late February. Schools were closed from March 23 and large public events were postponed or canceled. This week, as contagion picked up, further restrictions were put in place on activities not considered essential and people everywhere were asked to stay at home through the end of April.

Despite the economic upheaval, inflation is forecast to remain under control at 3.6% this year, while the Bank of Mexico is expected to cut the overnight funding rate target to around 5.5% from the current 6.5%.

The analysts see the Mexican peso ending the year at 21.95 to the U.S. dollar, weaker than the previous estimate of 19.50 but stronger than the current 24.53.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

