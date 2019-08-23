Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican Economy Stagnated in Second Quarter -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's economic activity was flat in the second quarter as a modest increase in services offset declines in industrial output and agricultural production.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of output in goods and services, was unchanged from the first quarter. The result was reduced from the preliminary 0.1% increase reported last month.

Services increased 0.2%, industrial production fell 0.2% and agricultural production was down 3.4%, the National Statistics Institute said Friday. GDP shrank 0.3% in the first quarter, revised down from the previous 0.2% contraction.

The second-quarter result brought GDP growth for the first six months of the year to 0.2%, compared with the first half of 2018.

The economy has slowed sharply on weakness in investment and industrial output, leading economists to cut their growth expectations for this year to less than 1% and prompting the Bank of Mexico to cut interest rates.

The central bank lowered the overnight interest-rate target to 8% from 8.25% a week ago, and is widely expected to cut rates again in September.

Although Mexico narrowly avoided going into a technical recession, defined by some economists as two consecutive quarters of contraction, that doesn't mean things are going well, said Alonso Cervera, chief Latin America economist at Credit Suisse.

"It has been a far worse year than expected for the economy, with the risk that it could stay weak with what's going on globally," he said.

With exports declining, and private consumption weakening on lower job creation and confidence, "it's a very complex mix, and the main takeaway by investors and economists goes beyond the latest data points. The awareness now is that probably growth potential in Mexico has fallen," he added.

Economic growth has averaged about 2.5% in recent years, and was 2% in 2018.

"GDP growth was admittedly modest in recent years, and we believe it will be even weaker in 2019," said Goldman Sachs Latin America economist Alberto Ramos, who sees risks in uncertainty over the policies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration and the pending ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

"The projected deceleration of the US economy (particularly manufacturing) may also weaken the thrust to activity from exports and foreign direct investment flows," Mr. Ramos said in a report.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04pDivided G-7 Leaders Headed for Clashes at Tense French Summit -- Update
DJ
12:59pFor world's central banks, a call to hang together
RE
12:58pPOLICY RULE COULD HELP SHIELD FED FROM TRUMP PRESSURE : economist
RE
12:49pTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
12:48pOP-ED : Every G7 country should have a feminist foreign policy
PU
12:42pServices Activity Rebounds in August -- Kansas City Fed
DJ
12:40pTrump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:39pQualcomm wins a pause in enforcement of FTC ruling
RE
12:36pTrump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China -- Update
DJ
12:26pChina to impose extra tariffs on U.S. soy, beef and pork
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
5China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group