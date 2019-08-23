Mexican Economy Stagnated in Second Quarter -- Update

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's economic activity was flat in the second quarter as a modest increase in services offset declines in industrial output and agricultural production.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of output in goods and services, was unchanged from the first quarter. The result was reduced from the preliminary 0.1% increase reported last month.

Services increased 0.2%, industrial production fell 0.2% and agricultural production was down 3.4%, the National Statistics Institute said Friday. GDP shrank 0.3% in the first quarter, revised down from the previous 0.2% contraction.

The second-quarter result brought GDP growth for the first six months of the year to 0.2%, compared with the first half of 2018.

The economy has slowed sharply on weakness in investment and industrial output, leading economists to cut their growth expectations for this year to less than 1% and prompting the Bank of Mexico to cut interest rates.

The central bank lowered the overnight interest-rate target to 8% from 8.25% a week ago, and is widely expected to cut rates again in September.

Although Mexico narrowly avoided going into a technical recession, defined by some economists as two consecutive quarters of contraction, that doesn't mean things are going well, said Alonso Cervera, chief Latin America economist at Credit Suisse.

"It has been a far worse year than expected for the economy, with the risk that it could stay weak with what's going on globally," he said.

With exports declining, and private consumption weakening on lower job creation and confidence, "it's a very complex mix, and the main takeaway by investors and economists goes beyond the latest data points. The awareness now is that probably growth potential in Mexico has fallen," he added.

Economic growth has averaged about 2.5% in recent years, and was 2% in 2018.

"GDP growth was admittedly modest in recent years, and we believe it will be even weaker in 2019," said Goldman Sachs Latin America economist Alberto Ramos, who sees risks in uncertainty over the policies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration and the pending ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

"The projected deceleration of the US economy (particularly manufacturing) may also weaken the thrust to activity from exports and foreign direct investment flows," Mr. Ramos said in a report.

