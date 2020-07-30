Log in
Mexican Economy Suffers Record Drop in Second Quarter

07/30/2020 | 07:45am EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's economic output suffered its steepest drop on record in the second quarter as shutdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus brought many factories and services to a standstill.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of output in goods and services, contracted 17.3% in seasonally adjusted terms from the first quarter, and was down 18.9% from the second quarter of 2019, the National Statistics Institute said Thursday.

Mexico closed down activities considered nonessential throughout April and May, causing the loss of millions of jobs. Gradual reopenings began in June, but capacity restrictions have remained in place for most of the country.

Mexico has confirmed 408,449 cases of the new coronavirus, and 45,361 related deaths, figures some say underestimate the true toll.

Industrial production in the April through June period fell 23.6% from the first quarter of the year, and services contracted 14.5%. Agricultural production fell 2.5%.

The second-quarter contraction was the sharpest on record, and puts the economy on track for its deepest recession since the Great Depression of the early 1930s. In the first six months of the year, GDP was down 10.5% from the first half of 2019.

Economists polled last week by Citibanamex project that GDP will shrink 9.6% in all of 2020. The International Monetary Funds predicts a 10.5% full-year contraction.

