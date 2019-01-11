Mexican Industrial Output Fell in November

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Industrial production in Mexico fell in November for a second consecutive month, weighed down by declines in mining output and lower construction activity.

Industrial production was down 0.6% from October in seasonally adjusted terms, and fell 1.3% from November 2017, the National Statistics institute said Friday.

Oil and gas production fell 2.3% from October, and construction was down 1.9%. Non-petroleum mining output rose 1.7%. Weakness in mining and construction was partially offset by a 1% rise in manufacturing, and a 1.4% increase in utilities such as electricity, gas, and water.

The November decrease brought growth in industrial production for the first 11 months of last year to 0.4%. Manufacturing output was up 1.8% thanks to gains in production of vehicles and auto parts, food and beverages, textiles and electronic equipment. Output of refined petroleum products fell nearly 18%.

Construction rose 1.1% in the first 11 months, although infrastructure construction was down 5.1%.

Sluggish industrial production has proved a drag on overall economic growth, which is expected to have ended last year around 2.1%. The expansion has been mostly driven by private consumption of goods and services, supported by employment growth.

