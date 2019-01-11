Mexican Industrial Output Fell in November -- Update

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Industrial production in Mexico fell in November for a second consecutive month, weighed down by declines in mining output and lower construction activity.

Industrial production was down 0.6% from October in seasonally adjusted terms, and fell 1.3% from November 2017, the National Statistics institute said Friday.

Oil and gas production fell 2.3% from October, and construction was down 1.9%. Non-petroleum mining output rose 1.7%. Weakness in mining and construction was partially offset by a 1% rise in manufacturing, and a 1.4% increase in utilities such as electricity, gas, and water.

The November decrease brought growth in industrial production for the first 11 months of last year to 0.4%. Manufacturing output was up 1.8% thanks to gains in production of vehicles and auto parts, food and beverages, textiles and electronic equipment. Output of refined petroleum products fell nearly 18%.

Construction rose 1.1% in the first 11 months, although infrastructure construction was down 5.1%.

Sluggish industrial production has proved a drag on overall economic growth, which is expected to have ended last year around 2.1%. The expansion has been mostly driven by private consumption of goods and services, supported by employment growth.

"Up to now, the brightest spot within industrial production has been the manufacturing sector which has benefited from solid external (U.S.) demand and a very competitive exchange rate," Goldman Sachs' Latin America economist Alberto Ramos said in a note. But "tighter financial conditions, rising policy uncertainty, declining business confidence and slowing external demand will likely generate headwinds to both the construction and manufacturing sectors in 2019," he added.

