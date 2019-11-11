Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican Industrial Output Flat in September -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 09:13am EST

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexico's industrial production was unchanged in September from August as gains in mining and manufacturing offset a decline in construction activity, the National Statistics Institute said Monday.

Factory output rose 0.6% in seasonally adjusted terms, recovering from a drop the previous month. Oil and gas production rose 0.4% and utilities output rose 0.2%, while construction activity fell 2.1%.

Compared with September of 2018, industrial production was down 1.8%, with oil and gas output down 5% and construction down 8.3%, partly offset by a 0.8% rise in manufacturing and higher utilities output.

"This was a weaker performance than in August, and we suspect that the sector will continue to struggle over the coming months," Capital Economics said in a report.

Mexican production of cars and light trucks was down 0.4% in September from the year-earlier month. In October, vehicle production fell 16%, including a 30% drop in output by General Motors Co. (GM), whose local operations were affected by a U.S. strike.

Several other automakers lowered output as they prepared production lines for new models, including Ford Motor Co. (F), which produced no cars in October, according to industry association AMIA.

In the first nine months of the year, industrial production fell 1.7% from the same period of 2018, weighing on overall economic growth, which was flat in the first three quarters.

In the third quarter industrial production edged up 0.1% from the second quarter, slightly stronger than the 0.1% contraction estimated by the statistics institute in its preliminary reading on third-quarter gross domestic product.

Goldman Sachs attributed that improvement to a recovery in mining--state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos produced 1.71 million barrels a day of crude oil in September, the most since December--and to a lower negative drag from construction.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.69% 9.04 Delayed Quote.18.17%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.47% 38.67 Delayed Quote.15.61%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.17% 222.91 Delayed Quote.33.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.06% 61.76 Delayed Quote.15.20%
WTI -1.24% 56.36 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:35aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Vladimir Putin will visit Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit on November 13–14
PU
09:35aTrump to meet with vaping industry on vaping, e-cigarettes
RE
09:34aWall Street opens lower as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood
RE
09:25aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests to Support Critical Infrastructure Improvement and Workforce Training Efforts in West Virginia
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13aMexican Industrial Output Flat in September -- Update
DJ
09:11aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Less optimism on US-China deal, Spain elections, Iran's new oil field
09:05aRESERVE BANK OF MALAWI : September 2019 Monthly Economic Review
PU
08:55aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (“Bubills”) - Auction result
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5Oil falls after Trump plays down optimistic China trade reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group