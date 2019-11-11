Mexican Industrial Output Flat in September -- Update

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexico's industrial production was unchanged in September from August as gains in mining and manufacturing offset a decline in construction activity, the National Statistics Institute said Monday.

Factory output rose 0.6% in seasonally adjusted terms, recovering from a drop the previous month. Oil and gas production rose 0.4% and utilities output rose 0.2%, while construction activity fell 2.1%.

Compared with September of 2018, industrial production was down 1.8%, with oil and gas output down 5% and construction down 8.3%, partly offset by a 0.8% rise in manufacturing and higher utilities output.

"This was a weaker performance than in August, and we suspect that the sector will continue to struggle over the coming months," Capital Economics said in a report.

Mexican production of cars and light trucks was down 0.4% in September from the year-earlier month. In October, vehicle production fell 16%, including a 30% drop in output by General Motors Co. (GM), whose local operations were affected by a U.S. strike.

Several other automakers lowered output as they prepared production lines for new models, including Ford Motor Co. (F), which produced no cars in October, according to industry association AMIA.

In the first nine months of the year, industrial production fell 1.7% from the same period of 2018, weighing on overall economic growth, which was flat in the first three quarters.

In the third quarter industrial production edged up 0.1% from the second quarter, slightly stronger than the 0.1% contraction estimated by the statistics institute in its preliminary reading on third-quarter gross domestic product.

Goldman Sachs attributed that improvement to a recovery in mining--state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos produced 1.71 million barrels a day of crude oil in September, the most since December--and to a lower negative drag from construction.

