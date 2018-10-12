Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican Industrial Production Fell in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:45pm CEST

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexico's industrial production declined in August from the previous month, dragged down by decreases in construction activity, utilities, and oil and gas output.

Industrial production fell 0.5% seasonally adjusted from July, its first monthly drop since April, the National Statistics Institute said Friday.

Construction activity was down 2.9%, electricity, water and gas utilities output fell 1.3% and oil and gas production was off 0.5%. That was partially offset by a 0.2% rise in production of manufactured goods.

Falling oil and gas production has been weighing on industrial output for a number of years. State oil company Petroleos Mexicanos produced 1.82 million barrels a day of crude oil in August, down from 1.93 million barrels a day a year earlier.

In 2013, when Mexico changed its constitution to allow for foreign and private investment in oil exploration and production, Pemex was producing 2.5 million barrels a day.

The first production from private contracts awarded in recent years by the government is expected in 2019. Pemex also said this week that it expects to see the first production from one of seven recent shallow-water discoveries to begin next year.

Compared with a year earlier, August industrial production edged up 0.2%, with gains in factory output and utilities offsetting lower mining production, including oil, and a drop in construction.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39pU.S. Consumer Sentiment Cooled Slightly in Early October
DJ
04:38pArcelorMittal sells assets to Liberty House to facilitate Ilva deal
RE
04:38pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Climate at the heart of the deepening partnership between the EIB and Inter-American Development Bank
PU
04:36pTech stocks lead Wall Street's bounce after two-day slide
RE
04:33pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2018-19 (Series II) – Issue Price
PU
04:33pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Clarification on Sanction of GST Refunds
PU
04:30pCURRENCIES : Dollar's 3-day Slide Pauses; China Sets Yuan Level At Weakest In 18 Months
DJ
04:19pWorld oil market "adequately supplied for now" - IEA
RE
04:13pPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Dmitry Medvedev's meeting with Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang
PU
04:09pTreasury Prices Fall After Volatile Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
3FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
4OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : A tech boom in Pittsburgh brings hope and angst

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.