Mexican Industrial Production Fell in August

By Anthony Harrup



MEXICO CITY--Mexico's industrial production declined in August from the previous month, dragged down by decreases in construction activity, utilities, and oil and gas output.

Industrial production fell 0.5% seasonally adjusted from July, its first monthly drop since April, the National Statistics Institute said Friday.

Construction activity was down 2.9%, electricity, water and gas utilities output fell 1.3% and oil and gas production was off 0.5%. That was partially offset by a 0.2% rise in production of manufactured goods.

Falling oil and gas production has been weighing on industrial output for a number of years. State oil company Petroleos Mexicanos produced 1.82 million barrels a day of crude oil in August, down from 1.93 million barrels a day a year earlier.

In 2013, when Mexico changed its constitution to allow for foreign and private investment in oil exploration and production, Pemex was producing 2.5 million barrels a day.

The first production from private contracts awarded in recent years by the government is expected in 2019. Pemex also said this week that it expects to see the first production from one of seven recent shallow-water discoveries to begin next year.

Compared with a year earlier, August industrial production edged up 0.2%, with gains in factory output and utilities offsetting lower mining production, including oil, and a drop in construction.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com