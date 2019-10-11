Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican Industrial Production Picked Up in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 07:33am EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexican industrial production picked up in August, rising from the previous month as gains in construction and oil and gas output were partly offset by a decline in factory output.

Industrial production increased 0.8% from July in seasonally adjusted terms, the National Statistics Institute said Friday. Mining output rose 5.2%, including a 4% increase in oil and gas production, and construction activity rose 2.3%. Manufacturing production was down 0.4%.

Overall industrial production was down 1.3% from August of 2018.

Industrial output contracted for three consecutive quarters through the second quarter of this year, and has been a drag on the overall economy. Gross domestic product contracted in the first quarter of the year and was flat in the second.

Preliminary third-quarter GDP numbers are due to be published Oct. 30.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.57% 59.8 Delayed Quote.7.90%
WTI 0.82% 54.32 Delayed Quote.16.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:01aFutures rise as partial trade deal, tariff delay hopes grow
RE
08:01aSECP SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OF PAKIS : registers 96% companies online in September
PU
07:57aMoney markets cut rate cuts bets on BoE, ECB as Brexit hopes lift gloom
RE
07:56aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State
PU
07:51aSANDIA : research focuses on ‘switching on' iron in clay minerals
PU
07:50aOil jumps briefly after reports of Iranian tanker attack
RE
07:50aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb On Signs Of Progress Towards U.S.-China Trade Deal
DJ
07:47aTSX futures rise on higher oil prices
RE
07:46aSpend more if you want ECB to raise rates, Draghi tells governments
RE
07:46aFCA FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY : sets out latest expectations for firms on Brexit
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ
3FTSE 100 : UK stocks rally as Brexit deal hopes grow; mid-caps soar 2%
4SAP AG : SAP : Shares Climb After Strong Third Quarter
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Cracks found on 38 of 810 Boeing 737 NG jets inspected globally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group