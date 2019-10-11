By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexican industrial production picked up in August, rising from the previous month as gains in construction and oil and gas output were partly offset by a decline in factory output.

Industrial production increased 0.8% from July in seasonally adjusted terms, the National Statistics Institute said Friday. Mining output rose 5.2%, including a 4% increase in oil and gas production, and construction activity rose 2.3%. Manufacturing production was down 0.4%.

Overall industrial production was down 1.3% from August of 2018.

Industrial output contracted for three consecutive quarters through the second quarter of this year, and has been a drag on the overall economy. Gross domestic product contracted in the first quarter of the year and was flat in the second.

Preliminary third-quarter GDP numbers are due to be published Oct. 30.

