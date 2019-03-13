Mexican Industrial Production Picked Up in January

By Anthony Harrup



MEXICO CITY---Mexico's industrial production rose in January for the first time in four months as gains in manufacturing and construction offset a decline in oil and gas output.

Industrial output rose 0.6% in seasonally adjusted terms from December, but was 0.9% below January 2018 levels, the National Statistics Institute said Wednesday.

Oil and gas production remained a drag on industrial output, falling 4.6% from December and 15% from a year earlier. Construction activity was up 2.9% from the previous month, and production of factory-made goods increased 0.2%. Both manufacturing and construction rose from a year before.

January's industrial output was stronger than expected, despite a number of obstacles to activity in Mexico during the first month of the year. A government crackdown on fuel theft from pipelines caused gasoline shortages in a number of industrial regions, and several strikes over wages broke out at manufacturing plants on the northern border.

For several weeks, protesting teachers in Michoacán state blocked a number of key railway lines leading from the major Pacific port of Lázaro Cárdenas to other parts of the country.

Early signals for February have been mixed. Auto makers reported a 5% decline in production of cars and light trucks from a year before, following a 9.9% increase in January, while purchasing managers indexes for last month suggested a pickup in overall manufacturing.

"The Mexican manufacturing industry showed signs of solid progress midway through the first quarter, with rates of expansion in new orders and employment both gathering pace," IHS Markit said in releasing its February PMI for Mexico.

