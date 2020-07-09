Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican Inflation Back Above Central Bank Target in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 07:45am EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexican consumer price inflation moved back above the central bank's 3% target in June, led by higher prices for gasoline.

The consumer price index rose 0.55% in June from May, pushing the annual rate up to 3.33% from 2.84%, the National Statistics Institute said Thursday. Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.37%, moving the annual rate up to 3.71% from 3.64% in May.

Energy costs rose 5.98% in June from May on higher gasoline and propane gas prices, with the increases partially offset by lower costs of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Core goods prices rose 0.6% and were up 4.69% from a year earlier, while services costs remained subdued in the third month of shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic, rising 0.11% from May and 2.65% from a year before.

The Bank of Mexico has cut interest rates five times this year as the economy slides into a sharp recession and is expected to lower rates again to 4.5% from the current 5% at its Aug. 13 meeting, according to a survey of 28 banks this week by Citibanamex.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05aSAFE K-6 EDUCATION : Nevada-Based Distance Learning Startup
SE
08:05aWashing Stations, Septic Services a Priority for Homes and Businesses Entering Michigan’s New Normal
SE
08:00aThe Home Builders Association of Greater Austin and The Reserve at Lake Travis to Hold Virtual Parade of Homes’
SE
07:54aEU executive says 'significant' differences in Brexit talks
RE
07:54aAnother 1,300 jobs at risk in UK retail sector as John Lewis shuts eight stores
RE
07:50aTSX futures drop as virus anxiety grows
RE
07:48aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : IEA Renew Agreement to Collaborate on Energy Sector Sustainability and Resilience
PU
07:45aMexican Inflation Back Above Central Bank Target in June
DJ
07:41aChina to boost investments, financing for water conservancy projects
RE
07:41aAnother 1,300 jobs at risk in UK retail sector as John Lewis shuts eight stores
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
2GOLD : China charges on, gold reaches nine-year high
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : shareholders to determine future of Siemens Energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group