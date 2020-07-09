Mexican Inflation Back Above Central Bank Target in June

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexican consumer price inflation moved back above the central bank's 3% target in June, led by higher prices for gasoline.

The consumer price index rose 0.55% in June from May, pushing the annual rate up to 3.33% from 2.84%, the National Statistics Institute said Thursday. Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.37%, moving the annual rate up to 3.71% from 3.64% in May.

Energy costs rose 5.98% in June from May on higher gasoline and propane gas prices, with the increases partially offset by lower costs of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Core goods prices rose 0.6% and were up 4.69% from a year earlier, while services costs remained subdued in the third month of shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic, rising 0.11% from May and 2.65% from a year before.

The Bank of Mexico has cut interest rates five times this year as the economy slides into a sharp recession and is expected to lower rates again to 4.5% from the current 5% at its Aug. 13 meeting, according to a survey of 28 banks this week by Citibanamex.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com