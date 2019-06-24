Mexican Inflation Eased in Early June

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican consumer prices were little changed in the first half of June, bringing annual inflation closer to the central bank's target as lower food and energy costs offset increases in services such as airfares and vacation packages.

The consumer-price index edged up 0.01% from the end of May, the National Statistics Institute reported Monday. The 12-month inflation rate eased to 4.0% from 4.28% at the end of May.

Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.16% from the end of May, pushing the annual rate up to 3.87% from 3.77%.

The Bank of Mexico is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its monetary-policy meeting Thursday, despite easing inflation, recent stability in the Mexican peso and the slowdown in the economy.

The central bank's main focus is to get inflation back to its 3% target, which it expects to happen in 2020. Among the chief inflation risks it sees is possible is the depreciation of the Mexican peso.

Recent threats to peso stability include have included a Trump administration threat to impose tariffs on all imports from Mexico unless the country succeeds in curbing the flood of Central American migrants crossing its territory to reach the U.S. Another has been Fitch Ratings' credit downgrading of Mexico and state-oil company Petróleos Mexicanos.

The Mexican government warded off the immediate imposition of tariffs with an agreement to crack down on irregular migration to the U.S.

In a further effort to cement trade relations, the Mexican Senate last week ratified by an overwhelming majority the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement -- the pact negotiated last year to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico is the first of the three partners to ratify the deal.

The Mexican economy, meanwhile, is slowing from last year's 2% growth pace and is expected to expand just 1.3% in 2019.

The statistics institute said Monday that its economic-activity index edged up 0.1% in April from March in seasonally adjusted terms, with higher industrial output offsetting declines in services and agricultural production. The modest pickup followed a 0.5% drop in March.

