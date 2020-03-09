Mexican Inflation Picked Up Pace in February -- Update

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican inflation accelerated in February from the previous month as higher prices of fresh produce offset a decline in energy costs.

The consumer-price index rose 0.42% from January and was up 3.70% from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute said Monday.

Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.36% in February for an annual increase of 3.66%.

The annual inflation rate picked up from 3.24% in January, while annual core CPI eased to 3.66% from 3.73%.

Fresh fruit and vegetable prices rose 2.88% in February, while lower gasoline and propane gas prices contributed to a 0.57% drop in energy costs.

Despite the slight pickup in inflation, analysts expect the Bank of Mexico to increase the pace of monetary easing after the U.S. Federal Reserve made an emergency half-point cut in interest rates last week in response to the coronavirus epidemic. The recent slide in the peso could temper those expectations, however.

The Mexican central bank has been gradually lowering interest rates since August, and is expected by many to cut the overnight interest-rate target by half a percentage point to 6.5% at its meeting on March 26, according to Citibanamex's most recent survey of banks.

"However, the bank will struggle with the inflationary impact of the weak peso as well as the deflationary impact of plunging oil prices," said Brown Brothers Harriman, which expects another quarter-point reduction at the Bank of Mexico's March 26 meeting. "The central bank should continue cutting rates despite the considerable hit on the peso...especially now that they have cover from the Fed."

The peso has weakened sharply in the past week because of the coronavirus, and extended losses over the weekend as oil prices fell.

The weekend collapse in oil prices sent the peso to its weakest level against the U.S. dollar since early 2017, trading early Monday around 21.08 to the dollar after falling as far as 21.90 overnight.

"Given rising inflation, this sharp fall will almost certainly prevent the Bank of Mexico from following the Fed by cutting its key rate this month," Capital Economics senior emerging markets economist John Ashbourne said in a note.

"We'd previously thought that policymakers would take this opportunity to provide a bit of a boost to the very sluggish economy, which contracted last year. But with the peso under such pressure, this is now unlikely," Mr. Ashbourne added.

