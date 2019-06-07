Log in
Mexican Inflation Rate Eased in May

06/07/2019 | 10:26am EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican consumer prices fell more than expected in May, pushing the annual inflation rate down as lower energy costs offset higher food prices, and prices of vacation-related services were lower after the Easter holiday season.

The consumer-price index fell 0.29% in May from April, and was up 4.28% from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute said Friday. Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural produce, rose 0.16% for an annual increase of 3.77%.

The decline in the annual inflation rate from 4.41% in April may be of little comfort to the Bank of Mexico as the country faces the U.S. threat of import tariffs on all goods from Mexico and suffered downgrades by Fitch Ratings of its sovereign debt and that of state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex. "With the peso coming under greater pressure and tariffs potentially pushing local prices up, any notions of easing have been put to bed," said Brown Brothers Harriman. "As if there weren't enough things to worry about, the Bank of Mexico now must grapple with the possible stagflation risks from the U.S. tariffs."

The central bank, which has a 3% inflation target, left interest rates unchanged on May 16 at 8.25% and gave no indication that it is preparing for lower rates soon.

The rates decision was unanimous, although one of the bank's five voting board members considered in a dissenting opinion that the statement was too restrictive in tone, and that the bank is overestimating some inflation risks.

"I am particularly concerned that inflation expectations and inflation risk premia are increasing despite the relatively favorable behavior of inflation in 2019," Deputy Gov. Gerardo Esquivel said. "It is not totally unlikely that such expectations are being affected by the central bank's communication."

The Bank of Mexico is expected to make its next move an interest-rate cut, although the median estimate of banks polled this week by Citibanamex was that the move would come in early 2020, instead of late this year.

Energy costs were down 4.25% in May from April, led by a 20% drop in electricity prices as the state-owned power utility CFE lowered residential rates in a number of cities to help households cope with air-conditioning costs over the summer months. Gasoline and propane gas prices also fell.

The costs of services such as tourism packages and airfares were lower after the holiday rush, while food and beverage prices rose 0.3% and restaurant prices were up 0.4% from April.

