Mexican Official : U.S., Mexico Near Accord on Nafta Sticking Points

By Santiago Pérez

U.S. and Mexican officials are close to resolving some of the sticking points that have stalled negotiations to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, Mexico's chief trade negotiator said on Wednesday.

"We hope that we'll have a solution in the next couple of hours or next couple of days," Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo. He spoke before entering the offices of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in a last-minute dash to reach an agreement before the end of this month.

Trade negotiators from both countries want to sort out bilateral trade issues in the treaty before Canadian negotiators rejoin talks, possibly in coming days.

"We'll try to cover the few items that we still have ahead of us," Mr. Guajardo added. "A breakthrough is really when you finish everything."

U.S. officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joshua Zumbrun, Kim Mackrael and David Luhnow contributed to this article.