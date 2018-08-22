Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican Official : U.S., Mexico Near Accord on Nafta Sticking Points

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

By Santiago Pérez

U.S. and Mexican officials are close to resolving some of the sticking points that have stalled negotiations to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, Mexico's chief trade negotiator said on Wednesday.

"We hope that we'll have a solution in the next couple of hours or next couple of days," Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo. He spoke before entering the offices of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in a last-minute dash to reach an agreement before the end of this month.

Trade negotiators from both countries want to sort out bilateral trade issues in the treaty before Canadian negotiators rejoin talks, possibly in coming days.

"We'll try to cover the few items that we still have ahead of us," Mr. Guajardo added. "A breakthrough is really when you finish everything."

U.S. officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joshua Zumbrun, Kim Mackrael and David Luhnow contributed to this article.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:22pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Joins Victoria Business Leaders to Discuss Competitiveness
PU
07:17pMexico says deal with U.S. on NAFTA issues may be 'hours' away
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13pOil jumps over 2 percent on big U.S. crude draw, Iran sanctions
RE
07:13pOil jumps over 2 percent on big U.S. crude draw, Iran sanctions
RE
07:12pEXCLUSIVE : Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
RE
07:12pSEPTEMBER 2018 BILL INSERT : Commercial Power Content Label (Filebank)
PU
07:02pCITY OF CHULA VISTA CA : Healthy changes at chula vista facilities
PU
07:01pMEXICAN OFFICIAL : U.S., Mexico Near Accord on Nafta Sticking Points
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.