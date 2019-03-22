Mexican President Urges Banks to Lower Fees Through Competition

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday his government wants greater competition in the banking industry, rather than regulations, to lower the cost of services and increase the number of people with access to the financial system.

"If there are many banks, there's competition, and bankers will have to offer better conditions to their customers, and this will allow for a reduction in fees charged," he said in an address at the Mexican banking convention in the Pacific resort of Acapulco.

He specifically challenged banks to lower the cost to Mexicans living abroad for sending money home to their families, which last year exceeded $33 billion.

The message comes as bankers, financial authorities and legislators work on plans to increase the number of Mexicans who have access to financial services and lower the costs of those services. More than half of the population currently has no relationship with a bank.

A Senate proposal made in November to eliminate many fees that banks charge on products and services caused stocks to plunge. That proposal was based on erroneous information about the percentage of revenue that Mexican banks obtain from fees, said Marcos Martínez, the outgoing president of the Mexican Banks Association.

He said banks were able to show that fees have been coming down for more than a decade, and that in the case of foreign-owned banks, fees account for a smaller portion of total revenue in Mexico than in their home countries.

While legislators are independent and free to make their own proposals, the executive branch's position is that banking costs to customers can be reduced through competition rather than laws, said Mr. López Obrador, who took office Dec. 1.

As part of plans to boost domestic savings and financial inclusion, his administration proposes giving pension fund managers more flexibility in investing retirement savings to increase returns, and to allow young people between the ages of 15 and 17 to open and handle bank accounts without the permission of their parents. Currently the minimum age is 18.

The central bank, meanwhile, is conducting pilot tests with six banks on a technological platform that allows for payments to be made via smartphone, which is expected to lower costs and give more people access to bank services.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com