Mexican Property Market Gets One-Two Punch from Trump and López Obrador

By Peter Grant

Foreign investors have been wary about buying Mexican commercial real estate ever since Donald Trump was elected president partly on a threat to shred the North American Free Trade Agreement if that pact with Mexico and Canada couldn't be overhauled.

Now, just as three countries have settled on a new trade deal, another concern has surfaced that is keeping many investors on the sidelines in Mexico: the possible antibusiness policies of the country's new leader, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a leftist nationalist.

Just before he took office late last year, Mr. López Obrador said he would cancel Mexico City's $13.3 billion airport, which many in the business community said was vital to the country's economic growth. Other steps he has taken, like the 2019 budget plan he announced in December, have assuaged some concerns.

But shock waves continue to reverberate from his cancellation of the country's largest public works project, which was one third complete, as well as antibusiness statements Mr. López Obrador has made over the years. Commercial property sales volume, which fell sharply in 2018, is expected to stay low until there is more certainty about the new administration.

Worries about the new administration also have helped push borrowing costs higher, according to Alfonso Munk, chief investment officer of the Americas for PGIM Real Estate, Prudential's real-estate investment arm, which manages more than $3 billion worth of real-estate assets in Mexico. "Are there going to be more airport cancellation types of events?" he said.

Not all is gloomy in the Mexican commercial property market sector. Supply and demand trends have kept rents and occupancies at healthy levels even while politics have put a damper on sales activity.

This has especially been true in the hot industrial space sector. Despite the negative rhetoric from the Trump administration about the North American Free Trade Agreement, trade between the two countries has been booming, keeping occupancy levels and rents at warehouses and distribution centers high.

Last fall, President Trump reached a deal with Mexico and Canada to update the North American trade pact. That deal still needs to be approved by Congress.

But if it is, and the U.S. economy and Mexican economies remain strong, demand for space in warehouses and distribution centers will likely increase. The country's industrial property market also may benefit from trade friction between the U.S. and China as manufacturers hedge their bets by taking more space in Mexico, analysts predict.

"The American manufacturer that wants to produce components of cars relatively cheaply will increasingly do that in Mexico," said Richard Barkham, chief economist of real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc.

Mexico was one of the first Latin American markets to attract many of the world's top foreign investors partly because of government steps to modernize financial markets. The country followed the lead of the U.S. in adopting the real-estate investment trust structure. Currently there are a dozen Mexican REITs, called Fideicomisos de Infraestructura y Bienes Raices, or Fibras, with a total market capitalization of more than $10 billion.

In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Mexican regulators also created a new way for domestic pension funds to invest in real estate and other assets. "There's been a transition of the market from private families to institutional owners," said Tim Gifford, head of CBRE's Latin American investment banking business.

Major foreign players that have been active in Mexico include PGIM, developer Hines of Houston, industrial space giant Prologis Inc., Montreal-based Ivanhoé Cambridge and Macquarie Group Ltd. of Australia.

Still, in the past two years, political uncertainty has eroded investor enthusiasm for Mexican property. Total sales in the first three quarters of 2018 reached only $600 million, down 40% from the same period in 2017, according to data firm Real Capital Analytics.

Fibra shares have been pounded. The largest one, Fibra Uno, ended the year with shares trading below 22 pesos ($1.12) each. They were trading in the 37 peso range before President Trump was elected.

Despite continued cross-border trade, few new U.S. companies have shown up since President Trump was elected in Mexican border towns that have been popular with the maquiladora assembly plants. "If you're already there, you might as well wait to see what happens," said Hamid Moghadam, chief executive of Prologis. "If you're not there, you're going to wait until there's resolution before you put in a $50 million plant."

Some foreign investors have remained active.

Hines is planning to announce early this year a new office development in Mexico City, according to Palmer Letzerich, a senior managing director with the firm. The firm also is developing other projects, hoping to take advantage of the low sales volume in the commercial property market, he said.

"Our ability to provide liquidity when there is generally very little, tends to have an interesting outcome," Mr. Letzerich said.

PGIM, meanwhile, plans to develop residential and retail projects in about 10 locations that will be worth more than $500 million when completed, Mr. Munk said. He predicted that the Mexican market will rebound strongly from the current uncertainty.

"We've been in Mexico for 18 years," he said. "We've seen ups and downs and ultimately Mexico pulls through any kind of concern."

Write to Peter Grant at peter.grant@wsj.com