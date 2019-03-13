Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican Tomato Growers Brace for U.S. Import Tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican tomato growers said Wednesday a U.S. decision to end a 1996 agreement suspending antidumping tariffs on imports from Mexico could push up their costs and put them at a disadvantage to other exporters unless a new accord is reached before a May 7 deadline.

The U.S. Commerce Department gave signatories 90 days' notice on Feb. 6 of its intention to terminate the agreement, which set minimum prices for Mexican tomatoes imported into the U.S. It has been renewed three times since 1996, most recently in 2013.

The Florida Tomato Exchange, which represents Florida growers, requested its termination in November, arguing it had too many loopholes and was unenforceable.

Mario Robles, who heads the vegetable division at the Sinaloa state growers association Caades, said if no new agreement were reached by the deadline, Mexican exporters would face tariffs, which were originally set at 17.5% on average of the value of shipments.

That would push up marketing costs for exporters and put them at risk of losing exports to other producing countries since U.S. growers can't meet domestic demand, he said at a press conference in Mexico City.

Mexico's exports of different varieties of fresh tomatoes to the U.S. have more than doubled since the suspension agreement went into effect just two years into the North American Free Trade Agreement of 1994. Last year, Mexico exported about 1.7 million metric tons of tomatoes to the U.S., half of its national production, with a value of around $2 billion.

"I think that ultimately we'll reach an agreement, I'm optimistic, but I'm also being realistic," Mr. Robles said. "If we don't reach an agreement, we'd go to show that we haven't caused damage" to U.S. growers.

Florida growers have the support of Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who in February sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross calling for an end to the agreement. He argued the pact had allowed unfair competition that put Florida growers out of business.

Termination would restart the U.S. antidumping investigation, and give the department more leverage to secure a new "effective and enforceable" agreement, said the letter signed by 46 U.S. lawmakers.

A group of Arizona legislators including Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Republican Rep. David Schweikert urged Mr. Ross not to end the pact.

"Erecting new barriers to trade in fruits and vegetables risks hurting U.S. consumers and the U.S. agriculture industry," they said in a March 1 letter to Mr. Ross. It could jeopardize the trade relationship with Mexico, one of the principal destinations for U.S. agricultural exports, they added.

Last year, at the height of negotiations to redraw the North American Free Trade Agreement, Mexico imposed tariffs on U.S. products from pork and cheese to apples and bourbon in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum.

Mexico and the U.S. reached a last-minute agreement in 2017 on U.S. imports of Mexican sugar, averting a trade dispute just months before the start of Nafta talks between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The result of those negotiations -- the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement to replace Nafta -- was signed in November and now needs congressional approval in all three countries.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com<mailto:anthony.harrup@wsj.com>

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17pJapan may cut economic view as China slowdown hits growth - Nikkei
RE
08:10pHammond says his Brexit fiscal war chest has grown
RE
08:10pHammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
RE
08:10pUK cuts growth forecast for 2019 - Hammond
RE
08:10pStudent loan changes risk nearly half UK's fiscal headroom - OBR
RE
08:09pROB PORTMAN : At Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing, Portman Questions Experts on Confucius Institutes
PU
08:08pUK house price growth weakest since 2011 as Brexit nears - RICS
RE
08:03pWELLS FARGO : CEO's pay raise draws rare Fed response
RE
08:01pEl Salvador top court suspends scrapping of Taiwan trade accord
RE
08:01pMexican Tomato Growers Brace for U.S. Import Tariffs
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : SOFTBANK, OTHERS IN TALKS TO INVEST $1 BILLION IN UBER'S SELF-DRIVING UNIT: sources
3BRASKEM SA : BRASKEM : announces 4Q18 / 2018 results and invites to the conference call
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : What's New With Video and Music on Facebook
5FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : FARMLAND PARTNERS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.