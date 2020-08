Interjet, one of Mexico's three biggest airlines with a portfolio of more than 50 routes, said it will enforce health and safety measures and also offer its passengers free rapid COVID-19 tests and N95 masks.

In July, Interjet received a $150 million capital injection to help it through a major restructuring in a bid to offset the crisis in the airline sector as the coronavirus pandemic choked global travel.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Writing by Anthony Esposito)