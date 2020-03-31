Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican automakers want 'essential' industry designation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 09:55pm EDT

Mexican car makers are lobbying the government to be designated an essential industry so they can keep part of their nearly one million workers on the job, as measures to the fight coronavirus keep plants idle, the country's top auto lobby said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 38,800 people globally, has forced the shutdown of auto plants around the world as governments ask people to stay home.

"We are asking the Economy and Health Ministries to consider us an essential industry and this will allow us to maintain some operations," Fausto Cuevas, who heads the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA), told Reuters.

Mexico declared a health emergency on Monday and issued stricter rules aimed at containing contagion after the number of cases surged to nearly 1,100 and the death toll rose.

The new measures include a reduction of the number of people who can gather to 50 and an extension of a previously announced suspension of non-essential activities.

The government has designated essential activities as those connected to health care and the pharmaceutical sector, public security, food production and distribution, and trucking among others. Car making is not included in the list.

Cuevas said being included on the list was needed "in order for us to keep people in jobs" that he said benefited millions of Mexicans.

Despite AMIA's repeated emails and messages to the Economy and Health Ministries to address the issue, they have not yet received a response, said Cuevas.

Designating more sectors as "essential" would undermine the social distancing and other measures put in place to stem the spread of the disease, a government source said.

AMIA says the automotive industry contributes 3.8% of gross domestic product and generates about 980,000 direct jobs.

By Anthony Esposito and Sharay Angulo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pSenator Reports $1.4 Million in Stock Trades During Coronavirus Panic
DJ
11:06p'Very material' contraction likely in Australia due to coronavirus - central bank minutes
RE
11:06pAsian shares hold on to gains but virus keeps markets on edge
RE
11:04pStocks under pressure after biggest quarterly drop since 2008
RE
11:03pAsian shares hold on to gains but virus keeps markets on edge
RE
10:50pJapan's business mood hits seven-year low as virus revives deflation spectre
RE
10:48pJapan's business mood hits seven-year low as virus revives deflation spectre
RE
10:46pChina factory activity shows minimal growth in March after plunge, still in virus grip
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
2ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Update on Acquisition of Economic Interest in the ..
3INV METALS INC. : INV METALS : ANNOUNCES UPDATED POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE LOMA LARGA GOLD-COPPER-SIL..
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Statement on 2019 fourth interim dividend and 2020 ordinary share dividends
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. backs minimum flights on airline routes in assistance review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group