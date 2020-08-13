Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Mexican central bank cuts rates 50 basis points, but split in board appears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 02:22pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday cut borrowing costs to the lowest level in four years, cutting its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.5%, but there were signs the pace of cuts could slow, with one board member favoring a smaller reduction.

Of the five board members, one voted to reduce the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%, the central bank said.

The Bank of Mexico flagged a possible uptick in inflation before the end of 2020, but forecast increasing economic slack and saw significant downside risks to the economy.

The peso rose slightly after the announcement, which was in line with analyst estimates.

Mexico entered a recession in 2019 and the economy is expected to shrink by up to 10.5% this year, in what Finance Minister Arturo Herrera has said would be the country's steepest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
02:22pMexican central bank cuts rates 50 basis points, but split in board appears
RE
03:14aBank of Japan paying banks to boost pandemic relief, compensates for negative interest rates
RE
02:22aChina data mystery prompts talk of stealth PBOC bond buying
RE
08/12New Zealand dlr slips as RBNZ seeks to suck up more bonds
RE
08/11New Zealand central bank expands bond-buying, warns of negative rates as nation locks down again
RE
08/11NZ central bank expands bond-buying, warns of negative rates as nation locks down again
RE
08/11Fed to Lower Rates for Cities, States Seeking Short-Term Loans -- Update
DJ
08/11Fed to Lower Rates for Cities, States Seeking Short-Term Loans
DJ
08/11Fed to Lower Rates for Cities, States Seeking Short-Term Loans -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/11Facing pandemic squeeze, universities hit bond markets for cheap cash
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2HI CRUSH : How a Texas shale supplier's founders made fortunes as the firm failed
3EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
5WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group