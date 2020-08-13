Mexican central bank cuts rates 50 basis points, but split in board appears

MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday cut borrowing costs to the lowest level in four years, cutting its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.5%, but there were signs the pace of cuts could slow, with one board member favoring a smaller reduction.

Of the five board members, one voted to reduce the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%, the central bank said.

The Bank of Mexico flagged a possible uptick in inflation before the end of 2020, but forecast increasing economic slack and saw significant downside risks to the economy.

The peso rose slightly after the announcement, which was in line with analyst estimates.

Mexico entered a recession in 2019 and the economy is expected to shrink by up to 10.5% this year, in what Finance Minister Arturo Herrera has said would be the country's steepest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)