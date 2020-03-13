Mexican coronavirus tally increases to 26: health ministry

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies / Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Economic Events
Press releases
Mexican coronavirus tally increases to 26: health ministry
0
03/13/2020 | 09:33pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Mexico has registered a rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 26 from 15 a day earlier, the Mexican health ministry on Friday.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Drazen Jorgic)
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55p
Major U.S. internet firms agree not to cancel service over next 60 days
RE
10:31p
NIKKEI 225
: Japan's Abe asks ruling party heavyweight to mull tax cuts - Nikkei
RE
10:24p
Philippines records one new coronavirus death, raises toll to six
RE
10:21p
San Francisco prohibits non-essential events over 100 people
RE
10:20p
Philippine central bank ready to support growth amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
10:17p
South Korea reports 107 new coronavirus cases, total 8,086 - KCDC
RE
10:16p
Guatemala bans arrivals from U.S., Canada to fight coronavirus
RE
09:45p
Here's what the new U.S. restrictions on Europe mean for travelers
RE
09:44p
Chile bans large public events over coronavirus fears, ahead of planned protests
RE
09:39p
Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
: MICROSOFT : Buffett's Berkshire taps former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault for board, as Bi..
2
AMAZON.COM, INC.
: AMAZON COM : Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up
3
ALPHABET INC.
: ALPHABET : Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing
4
VOLKSWAGEN AG
: VOLKSWAGEN : Drumbeat of bad coronavirus news starts to hit U.S. auto dealers
5
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
: Delta, American, United in White House talks to receive government support
More news
HOT NEWS
ORACLE CORPORATION
+20.43%
Oracle Up Over 11%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk
ALLERGAN PLC
+5.32%
Allergan : Form 8.3 -
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
+18.01%
JPMorgan Chase : Fed Shifts to Remote Oversight of Wall Street Banks--Update
ERICSSON AB
+6.63%
Talking Markets : Huawei Scrutiny Prompts Difficult Search for Alternative Telecom Vendors
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., .
-12.51%
Japan Airlines : to cut 1,468 domestic flights group-wide from March 20-28
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMO.
+7.16%
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Ford takes aim at Jeep with new Bronco SUVs
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Video
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Slave