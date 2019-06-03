Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican economy minister says impact of tariffs would hit all 50 U.S. states

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Monday that the tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to place on Mexican exports would impact all 50 U.S. states and harm value chains, consumers and trade-related jobs in both nations.

In a joint statement with Marquez and other senior government officials, Agriculture Minister Victor Villalobos said the proposed tariffs would cause total economic damage to the agriculture sector of $117 million per month in both countries. Villalobos did not specify at what level of tariffs this damage would occur.

Trump last week said he will impose a blanket tariff of 5% on Mexican imports from June 10 to try to pressure Mexico to tackle large flows of mostly Central American migrants passing through en route to the United States. Tariffs could reach as high as 25% this year under the plan.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; writing by Julia Love; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44pMCGA MISSOURI CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Missouri Corn Farmers Applaud Passage Of Disaster Aid
PU
07:34pNCC : Disaster Relief Package Is Vital
PU
07:20pUSTR, Treasury say China pursuing 'blame game' on trade negotiations
RE
07:15pUK shoppers slash spending in May - BRC
RE
07:09pIrish consumer sentiment steadies, Brexit still weighs
RE
06:55pMexican economy minister says impact of tariffs would hit all 50 U.S. states
RE
06:43pWILBUR ROSS : U.S.'s Ross says he told counterpart Mexico must do more in immigration
RE
06:39pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Wyoming finalizes environmental assessment on Wright Area coal leasing decisions
PU
06:04pTEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY : Researcher Studies The Memory Effect Of Water On Gas Hydrate Recrystallization
PU
05:49pLet's deepen economic ties, May tells Trump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2AMAZON.COM : Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe
3CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery M..
4CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. : ROBBINS ARROYO LLP: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Misled Shareho..
5INTAGE HOLDINGS INC : INTAGE : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 47TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About