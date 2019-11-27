Mexican official floats prospect of labor tweak for trade deal

Seade, the Mexican official in charge of USMCA negotiations, told reporters the three countries were moving toward a deal. He was visiting Washington for talks with U.S. officials.

"There may be some adjustments that we can do on special treatment of labor disputes, but without going outside the normal territory of a good trade agreement," Seade said.

He added he had a positive telephone call with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. The Canadian government said Freeland would also fly to Washington on Wednesday.

Freeland will meet with Seade and U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, her office said.

"We are encouraged, absolutely, by where the conversations are at this point. I don't think she would be going down there if we were not," said a Canadian government official, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Mexico, which ratified USCMA earlier this year, has been pressing U.S. lawmakers to approve the replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, which underpins most of Mexico's exports and foreign investment.

