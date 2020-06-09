Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican president urges Canadian mining firms to pay taxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 05:47pm EDT
Mexico's President Obrador holds a news conference in Mexico City

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday some of Canada's mining firms were behind on their tax payments and urged the Canadian government to lean on them to avoid the dispute reaching international tribunals.

"There are a few Canadian mining companies that are not up-to-date, they want to go to international tribunals," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

The president then urged Canada's ambassador to prevail on the companies that there was no need to seek legal redress because "it's very clear that they have these debts with the tax authority, and that (Canada) help us to convince them."

He did not name any specific companies.

A spokeswoman for Canada's embassy in Mexico said the embassy does not comment on or confirm private interactions between governments.

Last month Canada's First Majestic Silver Corp said it had served notice to Mexico's government under its North American trade treaty obligations to begin talks to resolve taxation disputes.

First Majestic did not return a call seeking comment.

Nearly 70% of foreign-owned mining companies operating in Mexico are based in Canada, according to Global Affairs Canada. The value of Canadian mining assets in Mexico totaled C$18.4 billion in 2017, according to the Mining Association of Canada.

Lopez Obrador has made cracking down on tax breaks a priority. A number of major companies, including the Mexican unit of U.S. retailer Walmart Inc and Mexican conglomerate Femsa have recently agreed to make tax payments to Mexico.

Lopez Obrador also said Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp is in the process of doing the same thing. Representatives for Toyota in Mexico had no immediate comment.

The president's comments come as Mexico and the private sector have also been having a major dispute on energy policy.

Lopez Obrador has allowed officials to call into question contracts worth billions of dollars signed by companies from Canada, the United States and Europe under the previous administration, setting up a potentially messy legal scrap.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Additional reporting by Sharay Angulo in Mexico City and Jeff Lewis in Toronto; Editing by Dave Graham, Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SILVER -0.86% 17.5395 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.64% 7121 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
WALMART INC. 0.09% 121.35 Delayed Quote.2.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pTENARIS : supports the construction of COVID-19 hospital in Argentina
PU
05:54pFCC awarding up to $16 billion to address U.S. areas lacking broadband service
RE
05:53pDiscretionary Stocks Are Making a Comeback
DJ
05:48pStocks trend lower as investors step back, safe-havens rally
RE
05:47pMexican president urges Canadian mining firms to pay taxes
RE
05:46pLabor Secretary Eugene Scalia Opposes Extension of Extra $600 in Unemployment Benefits -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:43pStocks trend lower as investors step back, safe-havens rally
RE
05:41pZoos and drive-in cinemas will be among English businesses reopening next Monday
RE
05:36pUtilities Shares Sink Amid Weather Concerns -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Approves 18-month US$5 Billion Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine HTML File
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : wins fresh U.S. funding in race for COVID-19 treatment
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
5GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group