In April, the Mexican government said it had fined Odebrecht around $60 million (46 million pounds), in addition to barring government agencies from doing business with the company, which is entangled in one of Latin America's biggest corruption scandals.

A spokeswoman for Odebrecht did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the SAT declined to comment on a specific case.

