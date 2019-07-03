Log in
Mexichem Announces Conference Call For Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

07/03/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: Mexchem*) will release its second quarter 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 to review results from the quarter. Participants may pre-register for the conference call here.

When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Mexichem earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows:

Speakers

  • Daniel Martínez-Valle, Chief Executive Officer
  • Rodrigo Guzmán Perera, Chief Financial Officer
  • Gerardo Lozoya Latapi, Investor Relations Officer

DATE

  • Thursday, July 25th, 2019

TIME

  • 10:00 a.m. (Mexico City Time) / 11:00 a.m. (US Eastern Time)

NUMBER

  • From the USA (toll free): +1-(888)-339-0721
  • From Mexico (toll free): +001-855-817-7630
  • From other countries: +1-(412)-317-5247

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.

Second quarter 2019 financial results will be available on the Investors section of the Mexichem website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed via the following link:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/mexichem190725.html


© Business Wire 2019
