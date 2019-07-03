Mexichem Announces Conference Call For Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: Mexchem*) will release its second quarter 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 to review results from the quarter. Participants may pre-register for the conference call here.

When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Mexichem earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows:

Speakers

Daniel Martínez-Valle, Chief Executive Officer

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera, Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Lozoya Latapi, Investor Relations Officer

DATE

Thursday, July 25th, 2019

TIME

10:00 a.m. (Mexico City Time) / 11:00 a.m. (US Eastern Time)

NUMBER

From the USA (toll free): +1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free): +001-855-817-7630

From other countries: +1-(412)-317-5247

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.

Second quarter 2019 financial results will be available on the Investors section of the Mexichem website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed via the following link:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/mexichem190725.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005581/en/