Mexichem Appoints Edgardo Carlos as Chief Financial Officer

07/08/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

Global CFO brings 30+ years of experience in industrial and financial leadership

Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: MEXCHEM*) today announced the appointment of Edgardo Carlos as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective August 5th. Prior to joining Mexichem, Edgardo served as CFO for Tenaris in Houston, Texas. During his 18 years at Tenaris, Edgardo also served as Economic & Financial Planning Director, CFO of the Central Region (based in Mexico) and Corporate Finance Director.

Previously, Edgardo spent 14 years in the flat steel business in both Argentina and Venezuela, serving in roles in accounting, finance and risk management. He received his MBA at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has a proven track record of excellence in capital allocation discipline, organic growth and cashflow generation.

“We are very excited to welcome Edgardo as our new CFO. His experience has earned him a reputation as an influential and strategic executive. He comes to us not only with a deep knowledge of global industrial operations and financial markets, but with experience in transformation processes to improve efficiency across a global organization,” said Daniel Martínez-Valle, CEO of Mexichem.

“I am very pleased to join Mexichem, as the company is at the forefront of an exciting transformation process, and I believe the company has tremendous growth potential,” said Edgardo. “I’m excited to begin working together with Mexichem’s talented employees as well as shareholders, investors and analysts.”

Edgardo will replace Rodrigo Guzmán, Mexichem’s current CFO, who will move into a new role as Vice President of Strategic Projects, effective also August 5th. “We would like to thank Rodrigo for his leadership during the last six years in steering our financial strategy. I am sure that his experience and knowledge will be key factors as he leads our new strategic projects and helps Mexichem successfully continue its transformation into a purpose-driven, future fit organization,” added Martínez-Valle.

ABOUT MEXICHEM

Mexichem is a global leader supplier of innovative solutions across multiple industries including building and infrastructure, data communications, irrigation and chemicals, and more. With operations in 41 countries, 137 facilities worldwide and more than 22,000 employees, Mexichem has the rights to produce fluorspar in two mines in Mexico, as well as 8 training academies and 19 R&D labs. Operations are divided into three Business Groups: Fluent, Vinyl and Fluor. Mexichem has annual revenues of U.S. $7.2 billion and has been traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange for more than 30 years. The company is a member of the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index and the sustainability emerging markets index FTSE4Good.


© Business Wire 2019
