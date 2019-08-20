Log in
Mexico Bariatric Center : Recognizes Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela as Board-Certified Bariatric Surgeon

08/20/2019 | 08:37am EDT

TIJUANA, Mexico, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mexico Bariatric Center® is the pioneer for affordable and reliable weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico. Providing all-inclusive packages as well as a comprehensive aftercare program to aid the fight against obesity.

The founder and CEO of Mexico Bariatric Center - Ron Elli, Ph.D., has over 10 years' experience in the bariatric medical tourism industry. His devotion to patient care is what drives him to securely screen surgeons and facilities for the best experience and results.

With over 20 years of experience and over 10,000 bariatric surgeries performed, MBC is one of founding companies for Mexico weight loss surgery. On top of being a member of the BBB and Medical Tourism Association. Mexico Bariatric Center raises the bar by adding two more Board-Certified surgeons to their team.

Announcing Board Certified Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela

The chief surgeon at Mexico Bariatric Center is Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela. She is now one of the nine Board Certified Bariatric Surgeons in Tijuana, Mexico.

Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela met the strict requirements of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery Board Certification in Mexico. Her bariatric surgery credentials were accredited by the Mexican College of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeons (CMCOEM) and certified by Mexican Council of General Surgeons (CMCG) over a decade ago.

Dr. V, called "La Madrina," meaning the Godmother of all surgeries, has performed over 5,000 bariatric surgeries, including Gastric Sleeve, Gastric Bypass, Gastric Balloon, and many revisions.

Valenzuela also had gastric sleeve surgery herself through MBC in 2016. With nearly a zero percent complication rate, she maintains remarkable patient outcomes while doing no more than three surgeries a day.

Mexican Board Certifications

  • Consejo Mexicano de Cirugía General, A.C. (CMCG, AC) is the organization that oversees certification for general surgery in Mexico.
  • Colegio Mexicano de Cirugía para la Obesidad y Enfermedades Metabólicas, A.C. (CMCOEM, AC) regulates the certification of the general board-certified surgeons who met all the bariatric requirements.

As one of the few companies that offers surgeries by board certified surgeons, Mexico Bariatric Center is proud of their team and has already renewed the lives of thousands of patients struggling with obesity and continues to do so.

Company Address: 193 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom, California

Media Contact:
Ron Elli, Ph.D
(888) 218-4411
220193@email4pr.com 

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/insidemexicobariatriccenter/

Apply Today: https://mexicobariatriccenter.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexico-bariatric-center-recognizes-dr-louisiana-valenzuela-as-board-certified-bariatric-surgeon-300903984.html

SOURCE Mexico Bariatric Center


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
