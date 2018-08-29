Log in
Mexico Cites 'Insurance' Against U.S. National-Security Tariffs

08/29/2018

By David Luhnow and Santiago Pérez

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico and the U.S. have negotiated a side letter to the revamped North American Free Trade Agreement that would soften the blow of possible U.S. national-security tariffs the Trump administration is considering for auto imports, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Wednesday.

Mexico has been concerned that even with agreement on car imports under a new Nafta, its auto industry could still be vulnerable to tariffs of 25% the U.S. could impose for national-security purposes under a 1962 trade law.

But with the side letter, if the U.S. applies those so-called section 232 tariffs, Mexico would still have duty-free access to the U.S. market for cars that comply with new rules of origin -- but only until certain limits on vehicle production are met, Mr. Guajardo said.

He declined to state the specific limits, but he said the cap is well above current Mexican auto exports to the U.S.

He said the limit would take into account current production, new plants being built and room for growth. Mexican daily Reforma reported Wednesday that the limit agreed is 2.4 million units, but Mr. Guajardo wouldn't confirm the number as final details of the side letter are being completed.

Mr. Guajardo said Mexico currently exports 1.7 million light vehicles to the U.S. But Mexico's auto industry trade group AMIA says Mexican car exports are 2.33 million units.

The minister said Mexico's trade negotiators view the deal as an "insurance policy" against possible 232 tariffs that would hit all car imports to the U.S.

"If they do the 232 tariffs, I am buying an insurance policy," he said in an interview. "(It) would guarantee installed capacity, exports to the U.S., plants under construction and also allowing for growth, even as the U.S. imposes tariffs on everyone else."

Under the revamped trade accord, Mexican cars can get duty-free access to U.S. market if they have 75% content from North America, and 40% of the car is made in factories with wages of more than $16 an hour. Cars that don't comply beginning in Jan. 2020, which Mr. Guajardo estimated at 30% of production, will face a maximum tariff of 2.5%.

However, under the side agreement, even cars that do comply with new rules will face a cap on duty-free access to the U.S. if the Trump administration applies 232 rules.

Write to David Luhnow at david.luhnow@wsj.com and Santiago Pérez at santiago.perez@wsj.com

