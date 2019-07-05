Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru eye bond for extreme weather: minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 08:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo

LIMA (Reuters) - Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru plan to work with the World Bank to launch a new bond to cover losses in the event of extreme weather, Peru's finance minister said on Friday.

The bond would be similar to a $1.36 billion earthquake bond that the four countries sold last year through the Pacific Alliance regional bloc they are part of, said the minister, Carlos Oliva.

"What we're going to do is design a new bond that's not just for earthquakes, but for hydrometeorological events, climate, the el Nino phenomena," Oliva told Reuters on the sidelines of an event at the Pacific Alliance summit Peru hosts this week.

Oliva said it was too early to estimate a pricetag for the bond but added it "has to be similar" to the earthquake bond.

"The model for doing this takes time and the World Bank is helping us with that," he said.

(Reporting By Marco Aquino, Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Marco Aquino

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
08:07p'MARKETS MAKE MISTAKES' : Why bonds may have overreacted on inflation
RE
08:06pMEXICO, COLOMBIA, CHILE, PERU EYE BOND FOR EXTREME WEATHER : minister
RE
01:44pFed faces tougher task in deciding whether to cut U.S. rates
RE
08:03aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : US Employment Report, Bond Rates, BoJ...
03:19aMalaysia's central bank seen holding rates to assess economic risks - Reuters poll
RE
07/04Dollar weighed by sliding bond yields; jobs data eyed
RE
07/04Dollar weighed by sliding bond yields; jobs data eyed
RE
07/04Collapsing bond yields push world stocks to new highs
RE
07/04Collapsing bond yields push world stocks to new highs
RE
07/04South Africa's Eskom dollar bonds rally as govt weighs extra support options
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Orabank Togo launches KEAZ, its multi-service digital banking platform
2DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : issues NY waiver ahead of Northeast storms Saturday (Article)
3BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP. (NYSE:..
4II-VI, INC. : II VI : to double in size with close of acquisition
5REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Inauguration of the MACC – Minho A..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About