Mexico Fund : MXF Declares Distribution Jun 10, 2019

The Mexico Fund, Inc.

Press Release | June 10, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE MEXICO FUND, INC. DECLARES DISTRIBUTION

Columbia, Maryland, June 10, 2019 -- The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXF) announced that the Board of Directors (Board) declared a distribution of $0.25 per share to stockholders of record on July 23, 2019, which is payable in cash on July 30, 2019.

Under the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan (MDP), the Fund pays quarterly distributions of $0.25 per share. The Board has ratified the continuation of the Fund's MDP during 2019. The Board may amend or terminate the MDP at any time without prior notice to stockholders. Since the implementation of the MDP in September 2008, the Fund has paid a total of $23.35 per share in cash distributions to stockholders.

The amount of distributable income for each fiscal period depends on the aggregate gains and losses realized by the Fund during the entire year. Distributions may consist of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital, but the character of these distributions cannot be determined until after the end of the Fund's fiscal year.

However, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Fund is required to indicate the source of each distribution to stockholders. The following table sets forth (A) an estimate of the source of the July

2019 distribution and (B) an estimate of the source of distributions for the current fiscal year:

Distribution Estimates July 2019 Fiscal Year-to-date ( YTD)1 Per Share Percent of Per Share Percent of Fiscal Source Current Amount Amount Year Distributions Distribution Net Investment Income $0.0466 18.64% $0.1398 18.64% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0167 6.68% $0.0501 6.68% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains - - - - Return of Capital $0.1867 74.68% $0.5601 74.68% Total Distribution $0.2500 100.00% $0.7500 100.00%

