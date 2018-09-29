Mexico Pushes to Keep Canada in Nafta -- Update

By William Mauldin in Washington and Santiago Pérez in Mexico City

Mexico's president-elect said he will push to keep Canada in the North American Free Trade Agreement, as Mexican officials scrambled to try to broker a last-minute deal between Washington and Ottawa.

"There is still time to achieve a trilateral agreement," Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday after speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mr. Trudeau's office said the Canadian leader and Mr. López Obrador on Thursday discussed the future of Nafta, and the benefits of commerce between their countries.

The outreach comes as U.S. and Mexican officials plan to release over the weekend the text of the draft pact they achieved last month to rewrite Nafta without Canada, say people familiar with the plans.

The release of the draft text would introduce a new period of uncertainty as politicians and business interests from all three countries lobby to reshape the pact to their favor.

Still, Mr. López Obrador said he was unwilling to renegotiate the U.S.-Mexican agreement. "We have concluded this matter, and we're just waiting for an understanding between the U.S. and Canada," he said. "We hope they reach that understanding so that it will be a trilateral agreement."

The U.S.-Mexico agreement hasn't yet been released, although details have emerged. The Mexican government was planning to disclose the text of the pact on Friday evening, but Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said Friday its release will take place within the next 48 hours at the latest.

"We'll know within the next 48 hours whether we'll have bilateral or trilateral text," Mr. Guajardo told Mexican senators as he discussed terms of the renegotiated trade deal. He added that there is "a very serious effort to reach an agreement right now."

A Mexican official close to the negotiations said that Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray had "very intense contact over the last 36 to 48 hours with both U.S. and Canadian officials to try to bridge the differences as much as possible."

It wasn't clear as of Friday night whether those efforts were making any difference at all. A U.S. official didn't return a request for comment on the Mexican efforts. A Canadian official declined to comment.

The Trump administration's plan to release the text this weekend is intended to meet complex political and legal deadlines, but also to pressure Ottawa to make concessions.

The three Nafta countries -- the U.S., Canada and Mexico -- have said they wish to renegotiate the 25-year-old pact with terms acceptable to their citizens. The U.S. and Canada have outstanding differences, leaving unclear whether a trilateral deal can be completed. Mr. Trudeau said this week that Canada will take as "long as it takes to get the right deal" for the country.

Many U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, say they won't give their needed approval of a pact without Canada's inclusion.

"I know the administration does not want to move forward without addressing in a substantive way these trade issues" with Canada, said Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas), chairman of the House committee that oversees trade. "Republicans and Democrats will be analyzing this carefully and looking for ways to advance a three-country agreement."

The Nafta talks are one front of Mr. Trump's efforts to remake U.S. trade policy over the past year. He has argued that decades of bipartisan consensus promoting free-trade pacts have hollowed out U.S. manufacturing and swollen the U.S. trade deficit.

In July, he started new trade talks with the European Union. On Monday Mr. Trump signed a revised version of the 2012 U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, and on Wednesday launched talks with Japan aiming for a new bilateral trade agreement.

Early in his term, he withdrew the U.S. out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership signed by former President Obama, which included Japan, saying he wanted bilateral deals.

Mr. Trump has also dusted off long-dormant executive powers to impose tariffs on imports of solar panels, washing machines, steel and aluminum and to block billions of dollars in Chinese imports.

Those moves have triggered retaliation from trading partners around the world. U.S. administration officials say the tariffs have pushed some countries to the negotiating table, offering new concessions.

Some business groups, while voicing approval of the need to update the original 1994 Nafta treaty, have complained that the late-August deal with Mexico includes strict rules that limit free trade and add costs for businesses.

The Trump administration, though, has hailed the Mexico deal as a strong example of a better trade relationship with its neighbors. For one, the deal's new labor provisions will make it more difficult for U.S. firms to outsource production to Mexico to save on labor costs, officials say.

Its terms on the auto trade will guarantee that a bigger proportion of vehicle that trade duty-free in the bloc will be made in the U.S. or other high-wage jurisdictions, officials say.

The pact also includes enforceable rules to prevent countries from manipulating their exchange rates to gain trade advantages, an innovation that auto-makers and other U.S. industries hope will be replicated in deals with Asia, an official said.

Still, the lack of a deal with Canada will disappoint many U.S. lawmakers and businesses that had hoped for new access to Canada's dairy and other markets.

Trump aides have said they envision the revised Nafta as a template for how they hope to alter and write trade agreements globally. So while the emerging text may not be final, it is significant in offering a detailed look at that agenda.

"Other trading partners will be carefully scrutinizing the U.S.-Mexico text, particularly those that are embarking on bilateral trade negotiations with the United States," said Wendy Cutler, a veteran American trade negotiator for both Democratic and Republican administrations. "They will likely view the text as prelude of what they can expect to come their way."

Ms. Cutler, now a vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said other countries are upset with concessions that Mexico made to the Trump administration, possibly complicating other trade talks.

She cited in particular a Mexican agreement to adjust auto exports in the event Mr. Trump follows through on a threat to impose global auto tariffs in the name of national security -- a threat most countries consider a violation of world trading rules.

"A number of countries have expressed concerns...that Mexico may have given legitimacy to national-security automotive action," Ms. Cutler said.

--Jacob M. Schlesinger in Washington, Paul Vieira in Ottawa and Anthony Harrup in Mexico City contributed to this article.

