Mexico Registers $1.22 Billion February Trade Surplus

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexico chalked up a $1.22 billion trade surplus in February with a $2.22 billion surplus in the exchange of non-petroleum goods offsetting the deficit in petroleum trade.

Exports rose 3.5% from the year-earlier month to $36.3 billion, while imports increased 2.7% to $35.07 billion, the National Statistics Institute said Wednesday. February's surplus brought the trade deficit for the first two months of the year to $3.59 billion.

Petroleum exports, mostly of crude oil, slipped 0.7% in February to $2.57 billion, while imports of natural gas, gasoline and other fuels fell 9.5% to $3.56 billion.

State oil company Petroleos Mexicanos exported 1.475 million barrels a day of crude oil last month, up from 1.451 million in February of 2018 and from 1.071 million barrels a day in January. The average price per barrel was $55.76, little changed from a year before but $3.95 above January's price.

Pemex imported less gasoline than it did a year earlier, due in part to an increase in domestic production of the fuel to 214,000 barrels a day from 164,000.

Exports of manufactured goods rose 4% to $31.72 billion, led by increases in food and beverages, industrial machinery and equipment. Shipments of vehicles and auto parts, which account for a third of factory-made exports, increased 1.7%.

Imports of intermediate goods used in production processes rose 5.2% from a year earlier, while imports of equipment and machinery were down 5.5%. Imports of consumer goods excluding petroleum rose 2.6%.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com