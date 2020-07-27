Log in
Mexico Registers $5.55 Billion June Trade Surplus

07/27/2020 | 07:56am EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexico racked up a large $5.55 billion trade surplus in June as trade levels picked up from the previous month while remaining well below year-earlier levels, the National Statistics Institute said Monday.

Exports last month fell 12.8% from June 2019 to $33.08 billion, with increases in mining and agricultural exports partially offsetting declines in shipments of petroleum and manufactured goods. Imports were down 22.2% to $27.53 billion, with decreases in all categories of goods.

The declines were smaller than in the previous two months when large parts of the Mexican and U.S. economies were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Compared with May, June exports rose 75.6% in seasonally adjusted terms, while imports were 22.2% higher, the institute said.

Petroleum exports fell 35% from June 2019 on lower crude oil prices, and exports of manufactured goods fell 13.5%, including a 31% drop in shipments of vehicles and auto parts.

Imports of goods used in manufacturing processes fell 19.6%, and consumer goods imports excluding petroleum fell 31.2% from June 2019.

The result brought the trade balance for the first half of the year to a surplus of $2.66 billion, with a $10.34 billion surplus in nonpetroleum goods partially offset by a $7.68 billion petroleum deficit.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

