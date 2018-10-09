Mexico September CPI Rose 0.42% on Month

By Anthony Harrup



MEXICO CITY--Mexican inflation accelerated in September, led by higher energy costs that have kept the annual rate well above the Bank of Mexico's target and led central bankers to leave open the possibility of raising interest rates.

The consumer price index rose 0.42% last month, pushing the annual inflation rate up to 5.02% from 4.9% at the end of August, the National Statistics Institute said Tuesday.

The increase was led by prices of propane gas and gasoline. Higher school fees at the start of the fall term contributed to inflation, while fruit and vegetable prices fell.

The pickup in the annual inflation rate was partly due to a difficult base of comparison, since consumer prices had fallen in the second half of September 2017 when services such as mobile phones and government-run public transport were offered free for several days in the wake of a major earthquake that hit Mexico City and central states.

Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.32% last month, nudging the annual rate up to 3.67% from 3.63% in August.

