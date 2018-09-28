Log in
Mexico, U.S. to Release Draft of Bilateral, Renegotiated Nafta Friday

09/28/2018 | 06:58pm CEST

By Santiago Pérez

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico and the U.S. plan to release the draft of a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement by 7 p.m. EDT Friday, setting in motion U.S. Congressional approval for a deal that leaves Canada out of the agreement, at least for now, said a spokesman for Mexico's Economy Ministry.

The spokesman said the draft will be posted online by Mexican trade authorities at the same time that the U.S. Trade Representative's office makes the text available. The USTR and White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mexico's chief trade negotiator, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, will also submit the draft to Mexico's Senate, which also has to ratify the renegotiated agreement.

The two countries reached a deal on bilateral trade issues at the end of August, after a year of negotiations. Canada, which has a number of separate trade issues with the U.S., has yet to reach a deal with the Trump administration.

Mexico and the U.S. want the trade deal to get congressional approval before the end of November, which would allow Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to sign it before leaving office. President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who will take office Dec. 1, has expressed support for the agreement. His Morena party and allies have a majority in Mexico's Senate.

Write to Santiago Pérez at santiago.perez@wsj.com

